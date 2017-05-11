TORONTO, ON -- (Marketwired) -- 05/11/17 -- Flow has joined forces with FreshKut Productions Inc. as a telecommunications sponsor for the inaugural staging of Canada's YOWronto Music Festival, as the Company and organizers seek to forge stronger ties between Canada and the Caribbean.

With a strong Caribbean Diaspora population in Toronto (and throughout Canada), the YOWronto Music Festival provides Flow with the perfect opportunity to connect with Caribbean people living abroad. The Company is using its mobile top-up platform http://www.topupflow.com/topup/order as the main technology connector for the festival. The platform enables Caribbean people living abroad to send mobile credit back home quickly and conveniently, to ensure they are always connected.

Karl Haughton, a Director of FreshKut Productions, Inc. said, "I am really excited that Flow has agreed to come on board as a sponsor. It is a testament to the company's commitment to support Caribbean people, culture and content and the YOWronto Music Festival provides such a great opportunity for that."

The YOWronto Music Festival features international and Caribbean recording artistes including Alison Hinds, Baby Cham, Romain Virgo, Lieutenant Stitchie, Eric Donaldson, Professor Nuts and Tessanne Chin. An exciting line up of Canadian artistes including Michie Mee, Jay Harmony, Carlos Morgan, Blessed, Kim Davis, Ammoye Evans, and Jimmy Reid will also perform.

"We're excited by this opportunity to support this unique festival that celebrates Caribbean culture in Canada," said James McElvanna, VP Products at Cable & Wireless, operator of Flow. "The festival gives us an opportunity to showcase our convenient top-up platform developed especially for the diaspora to help keep them connected with friends and family in the region." McElvanna says the online top-up platform is easy to use; people living Toronto, for example, simply need to go to the website, add the local Flow phone number of a friend or relative and send credit to them to stay connected.

The YOWronto Music Festival is a musical extravaganza geared towards Caribbean people living in Toronto, and this year's event is intended to coincide with the celebration of Canada's 150th year of Confederation. This Festival will be held at Woodbine Mall on Saturday July 1, and Sunday, July 2, 2017, and will boast a variety of activities for all ages. The Festival will commence at 11:00 am and end at 11:00 pm on both days.

