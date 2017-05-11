Yesterday, the energy and automobile giant rolled the dice on its biggest gamble yet, giving U.S. homeowners the opportunity to reserve its new roofing product for a down payment of $1,000.

Yesterday, Tesla Energy through caution to the wind and opened a portal into what it believes is the solar industry's future: the company's Solar Roofs. For a $1,000 down payment, homeowners around the world could earn the coveted title of early adopter by ordering one.

Before embracing Elon Musk's vision for the future entirely, the company suggests customers use its price calculator which, based on myriad factors including roof size and neighborhood insolation rates, calculates the upfront price of Solar Roof and the value of the energy it can generate for their home. For now, the calculator can only be used by U.S. homeowners, though the company insists calculators for other countries are in the works - but non-U.S. customers can still make their reservation even without making sure it makes sense for them.

"Solar Roof is more affordable than conventional roofs because in most cases, it ultimately pays for itself by reducing or eliminating a home's ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...