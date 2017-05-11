NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 05/11/17 -- ZenFi, New York's carrier-neutral fronthaul fiber provider, today announces it has completed dark fiber build-outs at ColoGuard's CGNY1 data center in Brooklyn, New York, and 32 Avenue of the Americas in Manhattan. The new build-outs grant customers of ColoGuard and 32 Avenue of the Americas complete access to the ZenFi network.

The ZenFi dark fiber build-out at CGNY1, ColoGuard's flagship facility and Brooklyn's only data center and carrier-neutral hotel, and 32 Avenue of the Americas will connect a diverse set of customers across multiple industry verticals. Targeted at carriers and enterprises, the dark fiber build-outs will provide new connectivity options and allow these entities to incorporate additional diversity into their routes to and from destinations in the New York-New Jersey metro area.

"The dark fiber build-outs at ColoGuard's Brooklyn carrier-neutral hotel and 32 Avenue of the Americas marks another critical phase of ZenFi's aggressive network expansion," states ZenFi President and Chief Executive Officer, Ray LaChance. "Dark fiber is the most flexible connectivity option for carriers and enterprises as it can support multiple services with different protocols simultaneously. Organizations whose connectivity requirements call for diverse routing now have a new, flexible and reliable option in these facilities to better serve their customers."

ZenFi owns and operates a carrier-neutral dark fiber network specializing in fronthaul, backhaul and wavelength connectivity. The company provides on-net connectivity to eight major carrier hotels in New York City and 19 data centers in New Jersey.

ZenFi will be attending International Telecoms Week (ITW) 2017, taking place May 14-17 in Chicago, and would welcome the opportunity to meet to discuss these new fiber builds and existing on-net data center facilities. To request a meeting with ZenFi at ITW, email zenfi@imillerpr.com. For more information about ZenFi, visit www.ZenFi.com or email info@ZenFi.com.

About ZenFi

ZenFi owns and operates a carrier-neutral dark fiber network specializing in fronthaul, backhaul and wavelength connectivity to enable the Internet of Things (IoT). Its New York City purpose-built network is the infrastructure that underlies and enables connectivity in today's mobile world. For more information, please visit: www.ZenFi.com.

Image Available: http://www2.marketwire.com/mw/frame_mw?attachid=3138120



MEDIA CONTACTS:

iMiller Public Relations for ZenFi

+1.866.307.2510

Email Contact



