MetalNRG Plc - Director Share Purchase

London, May 11
MetalNRG plc
"MetalNRG" or the "Company"
Director Share Purchase
MetalNRG (LON:MNRG), the London NEX Exchange quoted natural resource investing company has today received notice that Michelle Johnson, wife of MetalNRG CEO Paul Johnson, today purchased 100,000 shares on market at a price of 1.8p.
Following this share purchase the relevant shareholdings are as following:
Paul Johnson 5,000,000 shares
Michelle Johnson 100,000 shares
Value Generation Limited 9,516,634 shares
(50% held by Paul Johnson and 50% by Michelle Johnson)
Paul Johnson is therefore interested in 14,616,634 shares representing 10.76% of issued share capital.
The directors of MetalNRG accept responsibility for this announcement.
Contact Details:
MetalNRG plc
Paul Johnson (Chief Executive Officer) +44 (0) 7766 465617
Cairn Financial Advisers LLP
James Caithie/Liam Murray +44 (0) 207 213 0880
DIRECTOR/PDMR DEALING
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a.
|Name
|Michelle Johnson
|2
|Reason for notification
|a.
|Position/Status
|Person closely associated with a director of MetalNRG plc
|b.
|Initial notification/
Amendment
|Initial Notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a.
|Name
|MetalNRG plc
|b.
|LEI
|N/A
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a.
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification Code
|Ordinary Shares of 0.01p each
ISIN: GB00B15FS791
|b.
|Nature of the transaction
|Purchase of ordinary shares
|c.
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|1.8 pence per share
|100,000
|d.
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated Volume
- Price
|N/A
100,000
£1,800
|e.
|Date of the transaction
|11 May 2017
|f.
|Place of the transaction
|NEX Exchange