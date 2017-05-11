MetalNRG Plc - Director Share Purchase

MetalNRG plc

"MetalNRG" or the "Company"

Director Share Purchase

MetalNRG (LON:MNRG), the London NEX Exchange quoted natural resource investing company has today received notice that Michelle Johnson, wife of MetalNRG CEO Paul Johnson, today purchased 100,000 shares on market at a price of 1.8p.

Following this share purchase the relevant shareholdings are as following:

Paul Johnson 5,000,000 shares

Michelle Johnson 100,000 shares

Value Generation Limited 9,516,634 shares

(50% held by Paul Johnson and 50% by Michelle Johnson)

Paul Johnson is therefore interested in 14,616,634 shares representing 10.76% of issued share capital.

The directors of MetalNRG accept responsibility for this announcement.

Contact Details:

MetalNRG plc

Paul Johnson (Chief Executive Officer) +44 (0) 7766 465617

Cairn Financial Advisers LLP

James Caithie/Liam Murray +44 (0) 207 213 0880

DIRECTOR/PDMR DEALING