sprite-preloader
Donnerstag, 11.05.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 569 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
11.05.2017 | 14:37
(2 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

MetalNRG Plc - Director Share Purchase

PR Newswire
London, May 11

MetalNRG plc
"MetalNRG" or the "Company"

Director Share Purchase

MetalNRG (LON:MNRG), the London NEX Exchange quoted natural resource investing company has today received notice that Michelle Johnson, wife of MetalNRG CEO Paul Johnson, today purchased 100,000 shares on market at a price of 1.8p.

Following this share purchase the relevant shareholdings are as following:

Paul Johnson 5,000,000 shares
Michelle Johnson 100,000 shares
Value Generation Limited 9,516,634 shares

(50% held by Paul Johnson and 50% by Michelle Johnson)

Paul Johnson is therefore interested in 14,616,634 shares representing 10.76% of issued share capital.

The directors of MetalNRG accept responsibility for this announcement.

Contact Details:

MetalNRG plc
Paul Johnson (Chief Executive Officer) +44 (0) 7766 465617

Cairn Financial Advisers LLP
James Caithie/Liam Murray +44 (0) 207 213 0880

DIRECTOR/PDMR DEALING

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a.NameMichelle Johnson
2Reason for notification
a.Position/StatusPerson closely associated with a director of MetalNRG plc
b.Initial notification/
Amendment		Initial Notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a.NameMetalNRG plc
b.LEIN/A
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a.Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification Code		Ordinary Shares of 0.01p each

ISIN: GB00B15FS791

b.Nature of the transactionPurchase of ordinary shares
c.Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
1.8 pence per share100,000
d.Aggregated information


- Aggregated Volume

- Price		N/A


100,000

£1,800
e.Date of the transaction11 May 2017
f.Place of the transactionNEX Exchange

© 2017 PR Newswire