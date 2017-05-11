FORM Holdings Corp.: XPRESSPA ANNOUNCES THE OPENING OF ITS FIRST SPA LOCATION AT PHOENIX SKY HARBOR INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT

NEW YORK - May 11, 2017 - XpresSpa, the industry-leading luxury airport spa company and a wholly-owned subsidiary of FORM Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: FH), today announced that it has opened its first location at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX) in Terminal 4, D Gates. With the addition of PHX, XpresSpa now has locations in 22 airports worldwide.

Phoenix Sky Harbor is among the 11 busiest airports in the United States and top 30 worldwide, serving in excess of 40 million passengers per year. The airport recently completed a significant renovation to Terminal 4, its largest terminal, as it better positions its services and amenities for its growing passenger volumes. XpresSpa's location is ideally located near the hub of Terminal 4 next to Gate D2, adjacent to a host of other retail and food offerings, positioning XpresSpa to maximize customer impressions and further raise the profile of the XpresSpa brand.

XpresSpa already has plans in place for its second location at Phoenix Sky Harbor. This second location is currently under construction in Terminal 4, B Gates, and is expected to open later this month.

"XpresSpa's entry into Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport is a testament to our Company's superior luxury spa offering that is complementary with the airport management authorities' strategy of enhancing their retail and service offerings," said Ed Jankowski, CEO of XpresSpa. "Additionally, our proven multi-unit model within major airports such as John F. Kennedy in New York and now Phoenix Sky Harbor reinforces our position as the number one luxury airport spa brand worldwide. We are pleased to be aligned with the growing trends at Phoenix Sky Harbor and look forward to additional opportunities in the future," Mr. Jankowski continued.

The new spa was officially opened on May 11, 2017.

XpresSpa's 1st opening at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, Terminal 4 D Gates

About XpresSpa

XpresSpa is the industry-leading luxury travel spa business, serving almost one million air travelers each year at its 22 airports in the United States, Amsterdam and Dubai. XpresSpa offers travelers premium spa services, including massages, reflexology, stress and tension release, manicures, pedicures, facials and waxing. Its Xpress nail, massage and hair blow-out services are designed specifically for the busy traveling customer, with treatments completed in 30 minutes or less. In stores and online, XpresSpa also offers exclusive luxury travel products and accessories, including travel pillows, blankets, massagers, and personal, hair, nail and bath and body products. XpresSpa has over 750 employees, including talented teams of professionally licensed massage therapists, cosmetologists and nail technicians who are committed to providing exceptional customer experiences. www.xpresspa.com (http://www.xpresspa.com/)

About FORM Holdings Corp.

FORM Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: FH) is a publicly held diversified holding company that specializes in identifying, investing in and developing companies with superior growth potential. FORM's current holdings include XpresSpa, Group Mobile, FLI Charge, Infomedia and intellectual property assets. XpresSpa is the world's largest airport spa company. Group Mobile is a provider of rugged, mobile and field-use computing products, serving customers worldwide. FLI Charge designs, develops, licenses, manufactures and markets wireless conductive power and charging solutions. Infomedia is a leading provider of customer relationship management and monetization technologies to mobile carriers and device manufacturers. FORM Holdings' intellectual property division is engaged in the development and monetization of intellectual property. To learn more about FORM Holdings Corp. www.FormHoldings.com (http://www.formholdings.com/)

