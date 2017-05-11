XPO Logistics, Inc.: XPO Logistics Named One of America's Best Employers by Forbes

GREENWICH, Conn. - May 11, 2017 - XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) today announced that it has been recognized by Forbes as one of America's Best Employers for 2017.

Meghan Henson, chief human resources officer with XPO Logistics, said; "We're delighted to be recognized by Forbes for our supportive workplace environment and high levels of employee engagement. We have an outstanding team of 89,000 talented people at XPO - over 44,000 of them in North America. Our culture of intense customer service brings out the best in our employees."

More than 30,000 U.S. employees of large companies are surveyed each year to determine how likely they are to recommend their employer to someone else, and how they feel about other employers in their industry.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) is a top ten global logistics provider of cutting-edge supply chain solutions to the most successful companies in the world. The company operates as a highly integrated network of people, technology and physical assets in 34 countries, with over 89,000 employees and 1,431 locations. XPO uses its network to help more than 50,000 customers manage their goods more efficiently throughout their supply chains. The company has two reporting segments: transportation and logistics, and within these segments, its business is well diversified by geographies, verticals and types of service. XPO's corporate headquarters is in Greenwich, Conn., USA, and its European headquarters is in Lyon, France. www.xpo.com (http://www.xpo.com/)

