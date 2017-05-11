

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Magna International Inc. (MG.TO, MGA) reported that its net income attributable to the company for the first-quarter of 2017 was $586 million, 19% higher than the first quarter of 2016. Earnings per share increased 25% to $1.53 in the first quarter of 2017, which includes the favourable impact of a reduced share count. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $1.34 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Sales for the quarter were $9.37 billion for the first quarter ended March 31, 2017, an increase of 5% over the first quarter of 2016. Analysts expected revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter.The strong year over year growth was achieved despite North American light vehicle production declining by 1% and European light vehicle production increasing only 2% compared to the first quarter of 2016.



Complete vehicle assembly sales decreased 31% in the first quarter of 2017 largely reflecting the end of production of the MINI Countryman and Paceman in 2016, partially offset by the start of production of the BMW 5-Series at our assembly facility in Graz Austria.



The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.275 with respect to our outstanding Common Shares for the quarter ended March 31, 2017. This dividend is payable on June 9, 2017 to shareholders of record on May 26, 2017.



Looking ahead for 2017, the company now expects total sales to be in the range of $36.6 billion - $38.3 billion. Analysts project annual total sales of $37.13 billion. While announcing the fourth-quarter result, the company expected annual total sales to be in the range of $36.0 billion - $37.7 billion.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX