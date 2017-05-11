eSports and Sports Media Rising Popularity Combine for Strong Industry Growth

PALM BEACH, Florida, May 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Digital and video gaming popularity have been a driving force of consumer entertainment since their inception fueling a deep rooted obsession for playing the latest and most popular games. But as the rapid rise of social media, tablets and mobile devices have pushed many consumers away from traditional gaming platforms, the latest trends in eSports and video gaming has pushed the industry to new heights. Sports and Social Media as well as eSports Gaming Companies with developments of note in the market include: Breaking Data Corp. (TSX-V: BKD.V) (OTC: BKDCD), Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB), Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA), Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO), Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI).

Breaking Data Corp. (TSX-V: BKD) (OTC: BKDCD) announced today that its GIVEMESPORT Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) Audience is experiencing significant traction and growth across a number of key metrics through the first calendar quarter of 2017.Total Reach on Facebook up by 436% and Total Engaged Users on Facebook was up by 364%.

"While many other digital publishers are struggling to adapt to the 'new rules of the game' on Facebook, GIVEMESPORT continues its growth of its 26 million sports fans on Facebook, firstly by executing its plan, and secondly by utilizing its proprietary social media distribution technology that gives GIVEMESPORT a real competitive advantage in this space," said Nick Thain, CEO.

GiveMeSport, Breaking Data's recent acquisition, is a leading next-generation sports media company with the largest single publisher Facebook page in the world, with over 25.9 million fans compared to ESPN with 15.2 million fans.

Breaking Data Corp. also recently announced that it has partnered with McLaren to market World's Fastest Gamer - the world's most intense and demanding competition for virtual racers. It's a contest that will see the winner offered the best job in eSports - a role with the Formula 1 team as one of its official simulator drivers.

World's Fastest Gamer is a collaboration between GIVEMESPORT, global sports and technology brand McLaren; founding partner Logitech G, a global leader in gaming gear and the founder of virtual motorsport's famous GT Academy; Darren Cox, sports and eSport racing innovator Sparco.

In other eSports and Gaming news and developments:

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) reported fiscal 2017 fourth-quarter financial results on May 9. The video game publisher delivered sharply higher revenue and profits, fueled by strong digital game sales. Revenue jumped 17% year over year to $1.5 billion, driven by the continued success of Electronic Arts' games including eSports game, FIFA.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) - 2K today announced that NBA 2K will feature Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal on the cover of the NBA 2K18 Legend Edition. This special edition of the top-rated NBA video game simulation series for the last 16 years* gives the court to the big man who needs no introduction, 'The Diesel...The Big Aristotle...Superman...Shaq Daddy...' with special Shaq-themed memorabilia and content, extending his legacy as the most dominant center in NBA history.

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI) closed up on Wednesday at $55.99 trading over 7.8 million shares by the market close. Activision Blizzard is the maker of some of the world's most popular game franchises, including World of Warcraft and, more recently, Overwatch, which quickly became a worldwide hit after the game was released last May. Activision is now taking its market-leading position in video games and hoping to become the biggest name in e-sports as well.

