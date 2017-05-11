

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Department store chain Macy's, Inc. (M) on Thursday reported a 39 percent decline in profit for the first quarter from last year on lower sales.



Both revenue and adjusted earnings for the quarter missed analysts' expectations. Looking ahead, Macy's affirmed its financial outlook for fiscal 2017. The company's shares are losing almost 10 percent in pre-market activity.



The Cincinnati, Ohio-based retailer's net income for the first quarter was $71 million or $0.23 per share, down from $116 million or $0.37 per share in the prior-year quarter.



Excluding premiums and fees associated with debt repurchases, adjusted earnings for the quarter were $0.24 per share, compared to $0.40 per share in the prior-year quarter.



On average, 10 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.34 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Net sales for the quarter declined 7.5 percent to $5.34 billion from $5.77 billion in the year-ago period and also missed analysts' consensus estimate of $5.47 billion. The year-over-year decline in total sales reflects, in part, the store closings announced in 2016.



Comparable sales growth, on an owned plus licensed basis, declined 4.6 percent in the quarter. On an owned basis, comparable sales declined by 5.2 percent in the year-ago period.



Macy's board of directors has declared a regular quarterly dividend of 37.75 cents per share on the company's common stock. The dividend will be payable July 3, 2017, to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 15, 2017.



Looking ahead, Macy's affirmed its outlook for fiscal 2017.The company continues to expect full-year adjusted earnings per share of between $3.37 and $3.62, excluding the impact of the anticipated settlement charges related to the defined benefit plans and premiums and fees associated with debt repurchases.



Excluding the impact of the anticipated fourth quarter gain on the sale of the Union Square Men's building in San Francisco and the anticipated settlement charges related to the defined benefit plans, adjusted earnings per share of $2.90 to $3.15 are expected in 2017.



Macy's also affirmed its outlook for full-year comparable sales on an owned basis to decline between 2.2 percent and 3.3 percent, with comparable sales on an owned plus licensed basis to decline between 2.0 percent and 3.0 percent.



Total sales for the year are expected to be down between 3.2 percent and 4.3 percent. Total sales for fiscal 2017 reflect a 53rd week of sales, whereas comparable sales are on a 52-week basis.



The Street expects earnings of $3.45 per share for the year on revenues of $24.8 billion.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX