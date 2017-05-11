

ATLANTA (dpa-AFX) - Delta Air Lines (DAL) said that it has agreed with Airbus SE to place an expanded A321-200 order for 30 firm additional aircraft and to defer 10 of the airline's 25 A350-900 aircraft deliveries set for 2019-2020 by two to three years with additional delivery flexibility.



Delta noted that its delivery schedule for its first A350-900 aircraft remains in place and the airline plans to operate its first A350 revenue flight in the fourth quarter, featuring the Delta One Suite and Premium Select cabin. Delta expects to take delivery of five A350s in 2017.



Delta currently operates 19 A321s and this expansion will bring the total firm delivery aircraft from 82 to 112 by 2021. The A321 aircraft will primarily be deployed on U.S. domestic routes as older domestic-gauge aircraft retire during the next several years.



