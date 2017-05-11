

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Producer prices in the U.S. rose by more than anticipated in the month of April, according to a report released by the Labor Department on Thursday.



The Labor Department said its producer price index for final demand climbed by 0.5 percent in April after edging down by 0.1 percent in March. Economists had expected prices to rise by 0.2 percent.



Excluding increases in food and energy prices, core producer prices still rose by 0.4 percent in April after coming in unchanged in March. Core prices had been expected to edge up by 0.2 percent.



