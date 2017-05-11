MCLEAN, VA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/11/17 -- Verato, Inc., a leading provider of cloud-based patient matching and master patient index (MPI) solutions, today announced it has joined the Strategic Health Information Exchange Collaborative (SHIEC), the national trade association of health information exchanges (HIEs), as a Strategic Business and Technology (SB&T) Partner.

Verato offers a next-generation approach to patient matching that can quickly be deployed as a master patient index (MPI) solution or as a cost-effective way to rapidly improve the matching performance of existing MPIs. SHIEC members like San Diego Health Connect, Healthix, and CRISP are using Verato to automatically resolve up to 75% of the potential duplicates their MPIs have flagged for manual resolution by a data steward. Additional HIEs around the country are in the beginning phases of deploying Verato as a cloud-based, lightweight MPI.

"Historically, HIEs face some of the toughest possible patient-matching challenges," said Mark LaRow, CEO of Verato. "This is due to large, diverse, and geographically-concentrated patient populations; a range of different data governance standards across participating providers; and aggressive onboarding of new hospital systems and facilities. Verato has developed a totally new way to approach patient matching, and we're seeing HIEs across the country leverage our technology to dramatically improve their matching capabilities while saving time, effort and cost."

"SHIEC is excited to have Verato join as a new SB&T Partner," said Pam Matthews, Interim Executive Director of SHIEC. "SB&T Partners are selected based on their ability to bring unique, value-added solutions to our HIE community members. Patient matching is an industry challenge faced by all HIEs, and Verato's technology services support HIEs in successfully meeting this challenge. SHIEC looks forward to our collaborative relationship with Verato."

About Verato

Verato offers a cloud-based matching platform that links and matches identities across disparate databases or organizations with the highest accuracy rates in the industry. Verato leverages an extensive self-learning database of US identities as a reference, or universal "answer key." Verato links identity information 15 times better than existing technologies. And because it is cloud-based, the Verato platform is less expensive, faster to implement, and more scalable than traditional matching technology. Verato is based in McLean, VA. For more information, visit www.verato.com.

About SHIEC

SHIEC is the national trade association of health information exchanges (HIEs) and strategic business and technology partners. Its 49-member HIE organizations manage and provide for the secure digital exchange of health data for hospitals, healthcare providers and other participants serving more than half of the U.S. patient population. As the unbiased data trustees in their communities, SHIEC member organizations are critical to advancing effective, efficient healthcare delivery locally, regionally and nationally to improve health.

For more information about SHIEC or the executive director search: info@strategichie.com.

Contact:



Verato®

Dawn Onley

Phone: (240) 446-9018

Email: donley@spirecomm.com



