Cardiac Event Recorder Market Will Reach $4.8 Billion by 2023 - Digitization of Healthcare is Shifting Value From Devices to Software & Services - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of Wintergreen Research, Inc's new report "Cardiac Event Monitor, MCT Monitor, and Implantable Event Monitor: Market Shares, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2017 to 2023" to their offering.

The 2017 study has 416 pages and 180 tables and figures. Growth is based on implementation of devices that measure cardiac function over a period of a month, provide analytics within the device, and send alerts to a physician. Growth is based on implementation of devices that measure cardiac function over a period of a month, provide analytics within the device, and send alerts to a physician.

Consideration of cardiac event recorder forecasts indicate that markets at $1.1 billion in 2016 will reach $4.8 billion by 2023. Growth comes as this technology is able to support the greater emphasis that is being put on early diagnosis and prevention of disease by the medical community as a whole. Heart disease has been the number one killer of people, creating a need for more proactive and ongoing diagnosis made possible by increased use of the remote units extending medical care from the acute care setting to everyday modalities.



Digitalization of healthcare is shifting value from devices per se to software and services. Physicians are looking for new ways to proactively monitor and manage patient health. The challenges of delivering patient cardiac care can only be met through new, more integrated forms of care delivery across the health continuum, with a shift away from a focus on acute care and late-stage interventions to continuing care delivery that is appropriate to the circumstance.



Market Leaders:



Biotelemetry

Cardionet

eCardio Applied Cardiac Systems

Mednet Preventice Solutions



Key Topics Covered:



1. Cardiac Event Monitors Market Description and Market Dynamics



2. Cardiac Event Monitors Market Shares and Forecasts



3. Cardiac Event Monitors Product Description

4. Cardiac Event Monitor Research and Technology



5. Cardiac Event Monitors Company Profile

Selected Market Participants:



AliveCor

Applied Cardiac Systems

AT&T

Biomedical Systems

BioTelemetry

Biotronik

CardGuard Lifewatch / CardGuard

General Electric (GE)

iRhythm / Zio

LifeLine Medical

Medicomp

Medtronic

Nuvasive

OSI Systems

Philips

Preventice Solutions

QRS Diagnostic

Reka

Samsung

Scott Fetzer

VivaLnk

VRI

Windstream



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/gf6tv7/cardiac_event



Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716