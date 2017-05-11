Big Data in Automotive Market to Reach Over $4 Billion During 2017 - 2020, Forecasts a Report at ReportsnReports.com

PUNE, India, May 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

According to Big Data in the Automotive Industry: 2017 - 2030 - Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies & Forecasts, amid the proliferation of real-time and historical data from sources such as connected devices, web, social media, sensors, log files and transactional applications, Big Data is rapidly gaining traction from a diverse range of vertical sectors.

The automotive industry is no exception to this trend, where Big Data has found a host of applications ranging from product design and manufacturing to predictive vehicle maintenance and autonomous driving.

The research estimates that Big Data investments in the automotive industry will account for over $2.8 Billion in 2017 alone. Led by a plethora of business opportunities for automotive OEMs, tier-1 suppliers, insurers, dealerships and other stakeholders, these investments are further expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 12% over the next three years, eventually accounting for over $4 Billion by the end of 2020.

In a bid to improve customer retention, automotive OEMs are heavily relying on Big Data and analytics to integrate an array of data-driven aftermarket services such as predictive vehicle maintenance, real-time mapping and personalized concierge services.

In recent years, several prominent partnerships and M&A deals have taken place that highlight the growing importance of Big Data in the automotive industry. For example, tier-1 supplier Delphi recently led an investment round to raise over $25 Million for Otonomo, a startup that has developed a data exchange and marketplace platform for vehicle-generated data.

Addressing privacy concerns is necessary in order to monetize the swaths of Big Data that will be generated by a growing installed base of connected vehicles and other segments of the automotive industry.

The report comes with an associated Excel datasheet suite covering quantitative data from all numeric forecasts presented in the report.

The report covers the following topics:

Big Data ecosystem

Market drivers and barriers

Enabling technologies, standardization and regulatory initiatives

Big Data analytics and implementation models

Business case, key applications and use cases in the automotive industry

30 case studies of Big Data investments by automotive OEMs and other stakeholders

Future roadmap and value chain

Company profiles and strategies of over 240 Big Data vendors

Strategic recommendations for Big Data vendors, automotive OEMs and other stakeholders

Market analysis and forecasts from 2017 till 2030

Forecast Segmentation provided for each of the following submarkets and their subcategories:

Hardware, Software & Professional Services: Hardware, Software and Professional Services

Horizontal Submarkets are Storage & Compute Infrastructure, Networking Infrastructure, Hadoop & Infrastructure Software, SQL, NoSQL, Analytic Platforms & Applications, Cloud Platforms, Professional Services

Application Areas are Product Development, Manufacturing & Supply Chain, After-Sales, Warranty & Dealer Management, Connected Vehicles & Intelligent Transportation, Marketing, Sales & Other Applications

Use Cases: Supply Chain Management, Manufacturing, Product Design & Planning, Predictive Maintenance & Real-Time Diagnostics, Recall & Warranty Management, Parts Inventory & Pricing Optimization, Dealer Management & Customer Support Services, UBI (Usage-Based Insurance), Autonomous & Semi-Autonomous Driving, Intelligent Transportation, Fleet Management, Driver Safety & Vehicle Cyber Security, In-Vehicle Experience, Navigation & Infotainment, Ride Sourcing, Sharing & Rentals, Marketing & Sales, Customer Retention, Third Party Monetization, Other Use Cases

List of Companies Mentioned are 1010data, Absolutdata, Accenture, ACEA (European Automobile Manufacturers' Association), Actian Corporation, Adaptive Insights, Advizor Solutions, AeroSpike, AFS Technologies, Alation, Algorithmia, Alibaba, Alliance of Automobile Manufacturers, AMD (Advanced Micro Devices), Apixio, Arcadia Data, Arimo, ARM, ASF (Apache Software Foundation), AtScale, Attivio, Attunity, Audi, Automated Insights, automotiveMastermind, AWS (Amazon Web Services), Axiomatics, Ayasdi, Basho Technologies, BCG (Boston Consulting Group), Bedrock Data, BetterWorks, Big Cloud Analytics, Big Panda, BigML, Birst, BlueTalon, BMC Software, BMW, BOARD International, Booz Allen Hamilton, Boxever, CACI International, Cambridge Semantics, Capgemini, Cazena, Centrifuge Systems, CenturyLink, Chartio, Cloudera, Clustrix, CognitiveScale, Collibra, Concurrent Computer Corporation, Confluent, Contexti, Continental, Continuum Analytics, Couchbase, CrowdFlower, CSA (Cloud Security Alliance) and more 200+ companies profiled.

