Trianz is a Gold Sponsor at Informatica World 2017, San Francisco

SANTA CLARA, California , BANGALORE and DUBAI, UAE, May 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Trianz, a leading global digital transformation consulting and technology solutions firm, is a Gold Sponsor of this year's Informatica World and Executive Summit. Informatica World 2017 (IW17), one of the world's largest Information Management conferences, will be held on May 15-18, 2017 at Moscone West in San Francisco, US. The event will offer roadmaps on how best to leverage data to drive business growth in the digital age and take Information Management to the next level.

(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/452308/PRNE_TrianzUpdated_Logo.jpg )



Trianz will showcase a unique solution at the conference, which has been built in partnership with Informatica to enhance and expand the adoption of Marketing Data Lake. The solution facilitates the alignment of clients' marketing and sales teams to drive operational efficiencies through self-service analytics, real-time data driven sales and marketing campaign customization, and automated marketing campaign deployment. It does so by leveraging the unified repository for the complete sales cycle, touch points and campaigns across every channel.

"Harnessing actionable insights from data has the potential to give businesses an edge over their competitors. Trianz is playing a vital role in solving such Information Management challenges for various clients across geographies and industries. IW17 is a great platform to showcase these capabilities, and we are looking forward to a successful event," Ira Horowitz, Vice President - Client Relationships at Trianz, said in a statement.

Prasanna Rajagopalan, Senior Director and Big Data Analytics Practice Head at Trianz, said, "We are delighted to be a part of IW17. Trianz has developed comprehensive data management suites that have given our advisory and technology services an unparalleled edge. Our subject matter expertise, deep industry knowledge, technology capabilities and Informatica's Data Lake Platform will undoubtedly help clients get more business value from their data and make quicker decisions."

Trianz and Informatica are also co-sponsors of Project Night Night, a philanthropic initiative to be held on May 16, where the IW17 attendees can volunteer to stuff 600 packages of childhood essentials for homeless children in the community.

Trianz invites IW17 participants to meet its Information Management experts at booth G 03.

About Trianz

Trianz enables digital transformations through effective strategies and excellence in execution. Collaborating with business and technology leaders, we help formulate and execute operational strategies to achieve intended business outcomes by bringing the best of consulting, technology experiences and execution models. Powered by knowledge, research, and perspectives, we enable clients to transform their business ecosystems and achieve superior performance by leveraging Cloud, Analytics, Digital and Security paradigms. With offices in Silicon Valley, Washington DC Metro, Jersey City, Dubai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chennai, Delhi NCR, and Mumbai, we serve Fortune 1000 and emerging organizations across industries globally. As a professional services firm, our values and culture are focused on delivering measurable business impact, predictability in execution, and a unique partnership experience.

Prashant Bhavaraju

Director, Marketing

+1-408-387-5800

http://www.trianz.com

reach@trianz.com

