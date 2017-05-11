ROSELAND, NJ -- (Marketwired) -- 05/11/17 -- Organizations that conduct business in Europe and handle EU residents' data are about to face the biggest change to data protection laws in 30 years. The European Union's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) will take effect May 25, 2018 and promises to introduce a new era of data governance and enhanced requirements in security and personal data processing.

The GDPR requires organizations to understand what employee information they have, who has access to the information and where the information resides. Non-compliance can be costly, with companies facing penalties of up to four percent of their worldwide revenue or EUR 20 million, whichever is higher.

Despite potentially significant fines, a Dell® survey found that small and midsized businesses and large enterprises lack general awareness of the requirements of the new regulation, how to prepare for it and the impact of non-compliance on data security and business outcomes. In fact, more than 80 percent of global respondents knew few details or nothing at all about GDPR.

To help educate employers, ADP® will conduct an hour-long webcast to help global organizations understand and navigate the looming GDPR legislation and its potential impact on their business.

This webcast will help participants learn:

The new GDPR obligations for employers doing business within the EU.

What actions organizations can start to take now to minimize potential regulatory challenges.

How outsourcing HR data processing to a cloud-based HCM provider can help mitigate risks.

This free webcast, titled "GDPR: Get Ready for the New Regulatory Landscape of HR Data," will take place at 9 a.m. ET on Wednesday, May 24, 2017. Speakers will include Cecile Georges, chief privacy officer at ADP, Pascale Gelly, regional privacy officer of ADP's EMEA business, and Katherine Fithen, chief privacy officer of The Coca-Cola Company. Register here!

The webcast will be recorded and a replay link will be sent to all registrants.

About ADP (NASDAQ: ADP)

Powerful technology plus a human touch. Companies of all types and sizes around the world rely on ADP cloud software and expert insights to help unlock the potential of their people. HR. Talent. Benefits. Payroll. Compliance. Working together to build a better workforce. For more information, visit ADP.com.

The ADP logo and ADP are registered trademarks of ADP, LLC. ADP A more human resource is a service mark of ADP, LLC. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.

Copyright © 2017 ADP, LLC.

ADP-Media

Media Contact:

Chris Ashraf

ADP, LLC

973-974-5178

Chris.Ashraf@adp.com



