ORLANDO, FL -- (Marketwired) -- 05/11/17 -- Web experience platform, Solodev, announces today its status of 'Advanced Tier' as an Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN) Consulting Partner. The achievement aids in Orlando-based Solodev's mission to help businesses of all sizes fully embrace the AWS Cloud. Through its Advanced Tier Partner status, Solodev also expands its visibility to high profile clientele and business around the world, while attracting new talent to Central Florida's technology hub.

The Advanced Tier designation with AWS fills a growing need in the business community for proven assistance in designing, architecting, building, migrating and managing workloads and applications on the AWS Cloud. Meeting this milestone enables Solodev to further expand its services through additional funding and marketing opportunities, such as visibility on the AWS company profile partner solutions finder. The Advanced Tier Partner status also allows Solodev to reach a wider audience through involvement in AWS events, webinars, case studies and industry competencies.

"In 2016, the Solodev team completed the process of re-architecting our web experience platform, as well as our own company website, to be optimized for AWS. While this process was time-consuming and presented many challenges, we persisted because we understood the critical value of offering our customers the most secure, scalable and reliable hosting infrastructure available," said Shawn Moore, CTO at Solodev. "Following the completion of that project, Solodev began its journey with the APN to further equip our customers with the expertise and tools needed to fully embrace the AWS Cloud. We're proud to reach the Advanced Tier milestone and look forward to our next achievement on this exciting journey."

To achieve Advanced Tier Partner status within the APN, Solodev was required to meet stringent criteria including: AWS Technical Validation; minimum direct, influenced and Marketplace monthly AWS billings of $50,000 or APN Competency (three-month average); six approved customer references on Amazon Web Services; and AWS training and partner practice plans. Solodev employees were also required to successfully earn AWS Certification, an industry-recognized credential that demonstrates proven skills and knowledge in building AWS solutions.

"Solodev believes in the power of AWS and is therefore committed to continued investment in strengthening our expertise and engagement with the leading cloud computing services provider," adds Moore. "As an Advanced Tier Partner, Solodev receives many benefits that increase our visibility to prospective customers, thereby elevating Central Florida's recognition as a hub for technology and innovation. This is a huge opportunity for Solodev to share our experience and guide companies of all sizes through a successful and rewarding migration to the AWS Cloud."

