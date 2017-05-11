SILICON SLOPES, UT -- (Marketwired) -- 05/11/17 -- Sales acceleration software leader InsideSales.com recently released its Evolution of Business Communications 2017 report, which shows texting, IM and even Facebook are now becoming mainstream channels for workplace communications in place of methods that are either unpopular, on the edge of extinction or ineffective.

The Millennial generation, entering the workforce in vast numbers, will shape the world of work for years to come as Baby Boomers continue to retire. As such, this generation does things differently than their predecessors and their influence is having a marked impact on the work habits of their Boomer and Gen Xer counterparts.

Challenging current convention, the study reveals that, while pioneering apps like AIM and MSN Messenger are out, instant messaging applications such as Slack and Jabber are swiftly becoming indispensable in the office: Daily usage of the technology at work has risen from 31 percent in 2014 to 41 percent today across all age groups. Millennials themselves are 35 percent more likely to use IM daily at work than Baby Boomers (42 percent vs. 31 percent, respectively).

Millennials' preference for instant communication applies to mobile phone usage as well. However, key findings from the report also indicate that Baby Boomers seem to like texting at work even more than Millennials.

62 percent of Baby Boomers recommend contacting them by text message -- 33 percent higher than Millennials (47 percent) and 81 percent of boomers also say they're likely to respond to text messages over 68 percent of Millennials.

"It's a common misconception that the younger generations are going to be the most tech-driven employees over seasoned professionals," said Dave Elkington, CEO of InsideSales.com. "It's tremendously encouraging to see that Baby Boomers are ahead of the curve when it comes to texting in the workplace and supporting IM and social media channels as favorable forms of communication at work."

The study additionally reveals that, among other things:

Landlines live on! Although eclipsed by cell phone use, most office workers (54 percent) still use landlines daily.

RIP Voicemail? Not yet. They may not be popular outside of the office, but half of the workforce (50 percent) still recommends leaving them a voicemail.

LinkedIn emerges. It's the most-used social media platform at work, but it's not the most effective means of communication. The professional network is on the rise, but significantly more respondents would take a mobile phone call (86 percent) than respond to a LinkedIn message (54 percent).

All of this data and more can be seen in the full Evolution of Business Communications 2017 report, available here.

