LOS ANGELES, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/11/17 -- Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCQB: ENDV) ("Endonovo" or the "Company"), a developer of non-invasive electroceuticals for the treatment of vascular diseases and inflammatory conditions in vital organs, today announced it is commencing a pre-clinical study at a contract research organization to assess the therapeutic potential of its Immunotronics™ platform in preventing and reversing inflammation in Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH). The study is the first of several currently planned studies targeting inflammatory pathologies of hepatic origin.

"We are delighted kick starting our liver disease pipeline targeting large and unmet clinical needs, particularly in fatty liver disease," commented Endonovo CEO, Alan Collier.

The Company's Immunotronics™ platform is a non-invasive electroceutical device harnessing magnetically induced electrical field pathways in cells and organs eliciting an anti-inflammatory response in tissues and organs.

"NASH is an inflammatory disorder in the liver and we believe our technology represents a potentially novel and equally important, non-invasive and non-pharmaceutical treatment preventing and reversing inflammation in the liver which can cause fibrosis leading to cirrhosis and ultimately end-stage liver disease or liver cancer," stated Mr. Collier.

"In a crowded space flooded with pharmaceutical-based treatments, our platform remains highly differentiated and we believe non-invasive electroceuticals targeting inflammation in vital organs are the future of medicine," concluded Mr. Collier.

About Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis:

Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) is a condition causing inflammation and accumulation of fat and fibrous (scar) tissue in the liver. Although a similar condition can occur in people who abuse alcohol, NASH occurs in those who drink little to no alcohol. The exact cause of NASH is unknown. However, it's seen more frequently in people with certain medical conditions such as diabetes, obesity, and insulin resistance. This combination of disorders is often called the metabolic syndrome.

Like Hepatitis C, NASH is considered a "silent" liver disease because most people with NASH generally feel well and are not aware that they have a liver problem. However, if left untreated, NASH can be severe and lead to cirrhosis, a condition where the liver is permanently damaged and can no longer function correctly.

This "silent" liver disease is being driven by the increasing number of Americans with obesity and diabetes. NASH is estimated to affect 2 to 5 percent of Americans, according to the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, and as much as a quarter of the American population has fat in their livers, a precursor condition to NASH called Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD).

There are currently no approved treatments for NASH, aside from weight loss, increased physical activity and avoiding alcohol and unnecessary medications. NASH is projected to become the leading indication for liver transplant by 2020.

The market for a NASH treatment is estimated to reach $35 to $40 billion by 2025, according to an analyst with Deutsche Bank.

About Endonovo Therapeutics

Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc. is a leading developer of bioelectronic-applications in cell therapies and non-invasive electroceuticals. Endonovo's Immunotronics™ platform is dedicated to treating patients with life-threatening inflammatory conditions in vital organs using proprietary non-invasive electroceutical devices. The Company's non-invasive platform is based on magnetically-induced electrical field pathways that target the disruption of inflammation and cell death.

The Company's Cytotronics™ platform harnesses the bulk electrical properties of cells and tissues, namely magnetically-induced electrical field pathways to expand and enhance the therapeutic potential of cell therapies and produce next-generation biologics.

