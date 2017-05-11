SEATTLE, WA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/11/17 -- CFN Media Group, the leading creative agency and digital media network dedicated to legal cannabis, announces the publication of an article and CEO video interview discussing United Cannabis Inc.'s (OTCQB: CNAB) Prana Bio Medicinals, the company's award winning line of cannabis treatments, and how its unique approach to medical marijuana benefits its patients while positioning the company to further refine and develop proven medicinal products.

Bridging the Gap with Patients

United Cannabis has developed a complete line-up of cannabinoids that are licensed to regulated dispensaries. In addition, the company's A.C.T. Now program helps patients mix and match cannabinoids for therapeutic purposes. These products and services are designed to help bridge the gap between providing legal access to cannabis and helping patients effectively treat serious medical conditions at a time when many physicians remain skeptical.

The company's Prana Bio Medicinal cannabinoid products use a patent-pending infusion process utilizing select fatty acids, lipids, and specific combinations of cannabis-derived terpenes to increase bioavailability. The capsules are packaged in airtight blister packs for 10-30-60 day regimen and are formulated with full-spectrum (e.g. whole plant) cannabis derived terpenes with various percentages of CBD and THC.

When a patient signs up for the complementary A.C.T. Now service, which comes free with Prana Bio Medicinal purchases, they are assigned to a nurse that will assess his or her current medications and create a personalized program for them. The patients then rely on a robust HIPPA-compliant cloud-based software to record their health conditions, schedule follow-ups, and continue to fine-tune their programs with their assigned health professional.

Experienced Leadership

United Cannabis' Chief Executive Officer, Earnest Blackmon, and Chief Technical Officer, Tony Verzura, have been involved with medical cannabis since it was permissible in California in 1999. In 2009, they turned their focus to Colorado when medical cannabis was legalized. The team has more than 30 years of combined experience in the industry, including engineered facilities, security, regulatory compliance, genetics, cultivation, manufacturing, extraction, branding, and retail operations.

Since 2009, the company has accumulated observational data from more than 15,000 medical marijuana patients that have successfully used its Prana Bio and A.C.T. Now programs. These efforts caught the attention of prominent members of the medical community, including Brent Reynolds, Ph.D. and Dr. Barry Bialek, who went on to join the company's Medical Advisory Board to help further develop its programs.

This highly-qualified team is committed to advancing the use of cannabinoid-based medicine with a focus on the refinement of genetics for medical-grade strains of CBD-rich cannabis plants. The company is also dedicated to bringing best practices across all areas of the industry, including operation, planning, products, governance, and patient care.

