SEATTLE, WA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/11/17 -- CFN Media Group, the leading creative agency and digital media network dedicated to legal cannabis, announces the publication of an article discussing Medical Marijuana Inc.'s (OTC PINK: MJNA) Kannaway® and its recent move into the European marketplace.

Direct Marketing Leader

Medical Marijuana Inc.'s Kannaway® is the first direct marketing company to offer cannabis products to consumers. The lifestyle brand is focused on nutrition and healthy choices with all-natural ingredients, CBD hemp oil, and a proprietary herbal blend in each product. Through its growing network of brand ambassadors, the multi-level marketing firm sells these products around the world in a way that benefits both consumers and small businesses.

The Kannaway brand helps solve a critical issue facing CBD products -- trust. Many products on the market are cut with low-cost oils that have been imported from China, which have little to no actual CBD content. The FDA's warning letters -- such as the one mentioned above -- are evidence of this lack of quality control. Kannaway is a worldwide brand that's backed by the reputation of Medical Marijuana Inc.'s Real Scientific Hemp Oil ("RSHO").

In 2014, Kannaway was awarded Start-up of the Year from the Academy of Multi-Level Marketing for its swift growth and supportive company structure. The company has since introduced new products and grown its ambassador program around the world with a focus on South American and, now, European markets. Consumers continue to embrace these products as evidence mounts supporting the efficacy of CBDs for health.

Expansion into Europe

Medical Marijuana Inc. recently announced the establishment of Kannaway® Europe, which is expected to be fully operational by the fourth quarter of this year. The new European segment will focus on attracting European brand ambassadors to further expand the company's presence throughout the lucrative European marketplace. Many countries in the region are starting to relax their laws and follow the lead of North America.

As part of the expansion, the company appointed Jakub Duda as Operations Director of Kannaway Europe. Mr. Duda is a Poland-native that has worked with Kannaway CEO Blake Shroeder running two successful European businesses that each grossed more than $50 million per year. He brings tremendous experience to the table and will help advance the company's mission of becoming a leading worldwide direct marketing leader.

"We are extremely excited to become the first direct selling company feature phyto-cannabinoid based products to have operations in Europe and to share our products, culture, and mission throughout Europe," said Mr. Shroeder in the press release announcing the European venture. "Furthermore, Jakub is an incredible addition to our team and we are confident that his background and passion will help ensure that Kannaway Europe is a success."

Rapidly Growing Market

The cannabis industry is expected to reach over $50 billion by 2026, according to Cowen & Co., but the market extends well beyond medical and recreational marijuana. The Hemp Business Journal projects that the market for non-psychoactive cannabidiol (CBD) will grow 700% to $2.1 billion by 2020 as consumers seek out its potential health benefits. Many CBD oils are already legal across all 50 states and offer several potential benefits to consumers.

Please follow the link to read the full article: http://www.cannabisfn.com/medical-marijuanas-kannaway-expands-europe/

Learn how to become a CFN Media featured company, brand or entrepreneur: http://www.cannabisfn.com/become-featured-company/

Download the CFN Media iOS mobile app to access the world of cannabis from your smart phone: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/cannabisfn/id988009247?ls=1&mt=8

Or visit our homepage and enter your mobile number under the Apple App Store logo to receive a download link text on your iPhone: http://www.cannabisfn.com

About CFN Media

CFN Media (CannabisFN) is the leading creative agency and media network dedicated to legal cannabis. We help marijuana businesses attract investors, customers (B2B, B2C), capital, and media visibility. Private and public marijuana companies and brands in the US and Canada rely on CFN Media to grow and succeed.

About Medical Marijuana Inc.

Our mission is to be the premier cannabis and hemp industry innovators, leveraging our team of professionals to source, evaluate and purchase value-added companies and products, while allowing them to keep their integrity and entrepreneurial spirit. We strive to create awareness within our industry, develop environmentally friendly, economically sustainable businesses, while increasing shareholder value. For details on Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s portfolio and investment companies, visit http://www.medicalmarijuanainc.com.

To see Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s video statement, click here.

Shareholders are also encouraged to visit the Medical Marijuana, Inc. Shop for discounted products.

Disclaimer:

Except for the historical information presented herein, matters discussed in this release contain forward-looking statements that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements. Emerging Growth LLC, which owns CFN Media and CannabisFN.com, is not registered with any financial or securities regulatory authority, and does not provide nor claims to provide investment advice or recommendations to readers of this release. Emerging Growth LLC may from time to time have a position in the securities mentioned herein and may increase or decrease such positions without notice. For making specific investment decisions, readers should seek their own advice. Emerging Growth LLC may be compensated for its services in the form of cash-based compensation or equity securities in the companies it writes about, or a combination of the two. For full disclosure please visit: http://www.cannabisfn.com/legal-disclaimer/.

CFN Media

Frank Lane

206-369-7050

flane@cannabisfn.com



