SUWANEE, GA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/11/17 -- SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (OTCQB: SNWV) is pleased to announce that the company has appointed LOK North America to act as Territory Sales Manager for sourcing and screening of potential distributors for SANUWAVE's products in Canada.

André Mouton, V.P. International Sales and Relations of SANUWAVE, stated, "This decision to engage LOK North America was made to increase visibility within the Canadian market and to maximize the exposure that SANUWAVE can get for their registered and approved product line in Canada. LOK North America will give us an extended reach and establish rigorous evaluation methods of the regional distribution options in Canada to ensure the development of a strong distribution network. All of these factors will lead to faster market entry and closer ties with identified Key Opinion Leaders (KOL's)," concluded André Mouton.

Eric Fillion, V.P. Sales and Marketing of LOK North America, stated, "LOK North America is an ideal partner for SANUWAVE by providing both regulatory and commercial support when introducing and expanding the Company's medical device portfolio in Canada."

"LOK North America will provide targeted assistance to SANUWAVE with a team of professionals that are dynamic individuals with diversified backgrounds and each having his/her own area of expertise," continued Mr. Fillion. "Our multidisciplinary approach enables us to offer our services in an integrated and efficient way. Our commercial support expertise, with its in-depth knowledge of the Canadian medical landscape will allow SANUWAVE to have the maximum impact in the shortest time span."

SANUWAVE is using this occasion to further educate on our lead wound care product dermaPACE®. This Extracorporeal Shockwave Technology (ESWT) device, based upon electrohydraulic principles, is CE Marked and has enjoyed success in certain markets within the European Union treating a wide variety of skin conditions such as pressure ulcers, burns, post-operative wounds, and scar reduction. dermaPACE has been proven, in two US based clinical trials enrolling 336 subjects, to be safe and effective in the treatment of Diabetic Foot Ulcers. Within a few weeks of initial treatment, wounds treated with dermaPACE reduce in area at superior rates compared to control subjects. dermaPACE exhibits superiority in wound area reduction within 12 weeks of initial treatment and exhibits superiority in wound closure within 20 weeks of initial treatment. The use of dermaPACE allows the clinician to more easily, and more cost-effectively, manage wounds. More importantly, the patient's quality of life improves significantly.

About SANUWAVE Health, Inc.

SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (OTCQB: SNWV) (www.sanuwave.com) is a shock wave technology company initially focused on the development and commercialization of patented noninvasive, biological response activating devices for the repair and regeneration of skin, musculoskeletal tissue and vascular structures. SANUWAVE's portfolio of regenerative medicine products and product candidates activate biologic signaling and angiogenic responses, producing new vascularization and microcirculatory improvement, which helps restore the body's normal healing processes and regeneration. SANUWAVE applies its patented PACE technology in wound healing, orthopedic/spine, plastic/cosmetic and cardiac conditions. Its lead product candidate for the global wound care market, dermaPACE®, is CE Marked throughout Europe and has device license approval for the treatment of the skin and subcutaneous soft tissue in Canada, Australia and New Zealand. In the U.S., dermaPACE is currently under the FDA's de novo petition review process for the treatment of diabetic foot ulcers. SANUWAVE researches, designs, manufactures, markets and services its products worldwide, and believes it has demonstrated that its technology is safe and effective in stimulating healing in chronic conditions of the foot (plantar fasciitis) and the elbow (lateral epicondylitis) through its U.S. Class III PMA approved OssaTron® device, as well as stimulating bone and chronic tendonitis regeneration in the musculoskeletal environment through the utilization of its OssaTron, Evotron® and orthoPACE® devices in Europe, Asia and Asia/Pacific. In addition, there are license/partnership opportunities for SANUWAVE's shock wave technology for non-medical uses, including energy, water, food and industrial markets.

Abou LOK North America

Based out of Laval, Québec, Canada, LOK North America is a member of the LOK Network, which currently maintains 12 offices worldwide and has the combined expertise of over 150 seasoned professionals around the world. The consortium presents global solutions for start-ups, mid-size and multinational companies to accelerate their market entry and the commercialization of their products worldwide. Lok North America is your partner for both regulatory and commercial support when introducing medical devices in Canada. LOK North America has a wealth of expertise and experience advising clients on a range of issues by providing medical devices manufacturers with solutions ranging from market entry strategy, regulatory for Health Canada and FDA, quality system, clinical requirements, distributor identification and selection, distributor agreement negotiations to sales management

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements relating to financial results and plans for future business development activities, and are thus prospective. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its officers. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Among the key risks, assumptions and factors that may affect operating results, performance and financial condition are risks associated with the regulatory approval and marketing of the Company's product candidates and products, unproven pre-clinical and clinical development activities, regulatory oversight, the Company's ability to manage its capital resource issues, competition, and the other factors discussed in detail in the Company's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

