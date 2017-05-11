IRVINE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/11/17 -- Cannabis Science, Inc. (OTC PINK: CBIS), a U.S. company specializing in the development of cannabinoid-based medicines, announces the release of a limited batch of cannabinoid-based suppositories for self-medicating, male and female patients. The suppositories aid with symptoms related to cancer, anxiety, insomnia, and severe pain relief. This Unisex Suppository Regimen Package, consisting of rectal suppositories, is the first of three regimen packages that will be released by CBIS to address the tremendous demand for cannabinoid-based medicines for self-medicating patients who require alternative delivery methods.

Suppositories are 50% to 70% more efficient and produce a more predictable effect than smoked or ingested cannabis. The rectal endothelium provides greater bioavailability than transcutaneous and oral delivery of cannabinoids. Suppositories can also be more effective in treating pelvic and lower gastrointestinal conditions. Additionally, suppositories are effective in individuals with nausea and vomiting, those with difficulty in swallowing pills (the elderly), those with wasting conditions especially in cases where appetite is inhibited, and in individuals on chemotherapy who find it difficult to manage oral medications.

"This is another ground-breaking product release. We expect our suppository regimens to help address a significant demand for cannabinoid-based medicines targeting several patient-specific indications. Through this limited release of unisex regimens to self-medicating patients, we expect to track the use of these products through the dispensary, and observe the effectiveness of this particular formulation and delivery system. This process, as part of an overall observation and testing protocol, will enable CBIS to develop products that can help the largest number of patients possible," stated Dr. Allen Herman, CBIS' Chief Medical Officer.

To enroll in this observational study, please contact Moonlight Cannabis Dispensary, located at 5801 E. Beverly Boulevard, Suite 100, Los Angeles, CA 90022. The dispensary's telephone number is 323.834.9420, and the email address is moonlightbeverly@gmail.com.

"The release of CBIS' Unisex Suppository Regimen is an important milestone as we build the company's portfolio of cannabinoid-based medicines. While this regimen is intended for men and women, we expect to release gender-specific suppositories and other products in the near future," stated Mr. Raymond C. Dabney, CBIS' President & CEO and Co-founder.

About Cannabis Science, Inc.

Cannabis Science, Inc. takes advantage of its unique understanding of metabolic processes to provide novel treatment approaches to a number of illnesses for which current treatments and understanding remain unsatisfactory. Cannabinoids have an extensive history dating back thousands of years, and currently, there are a growing number of peer-reviewed scientific publications that document the underlying biochemical pathways that cannabinoids modulate. The Company works with leading experts in drug development, medicinal characterization, and clinical research to develop, produce, and commercialize novel therapeutic approaches for the treatment for illnesses caused by infections as well as for age-related illness. Our initial focus is on skin cancers, HIV/AIDS, and neurological conditions. The Company is proceeding with the research and development of its proprietary drugs as a part of this initial focus: CS-S/BCC-1, CS-TATI-1, and CS-NEURO-1, respectively.

Forward-Looking Statements

This Press Release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934. A statement containing words such as "anticipate," "seek," intend," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "project," "plan," or similar phrases may be deemed "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Some or all of the events or results anticipated by these forward-looking statements may not occur. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include the future U.S. and global economies, the impact of competition, and the Company's reliance on existing regulations regarding the use and development of cannabis-based drugs. Cannabis Science, Inc., does not undertake any duty nor does it intend to update the results of these forward-looking statements. Safe Harbor Statement. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a 'safe harbor' for forward looking statements. Certain of the statements contained herein, which are not historical facts are forward looking statements with respect to events, the occurrence of which involved risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements may be impacted, either positively or negatively, by various factors. Information concerning potential factors that could affect the company is detailed from time to time in the company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

CONTACT INFORMATION



Cannabis Science, Inc.

Dr. Allen Herman

Chief Medical Officer (CMO)

allen.herman@cannabisscience.com

Tel: 1-888-263-0832



Cannabis Science, Inc.

Mr. Raymond C. Dabney

President & CEO, Co-Founder

raymond.dabney@cannabisscience.com

Tel: 1-888-263-0832



Cannabis Science, Inc.

Investor Relations

Teresa Misenheimer

teresa@cannabisscience.com

Tel: 1-888-263-0832



