TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 05/11/17 -- CST Trust Company (CST) announced today that Avnish Dhingra has joined the company as Chief Risk Officer. Avnish will be responsible for the oversight of the Risk Management Department at CST and ensuring that the company's risk management systems are robust and the company is operating within its risk tolerance limits.

"I am pleased to announce that Avnish Dhingra has joined the Canadian leadership team of CST Trust Company," said Margot Jordan, President & CEO at CST. Avnish is a senior risk management leader and a trusted advisor to business leadership; Avnish has lead teams of risk professionals in all aspects of Enterprise and Operational Risk Management. He has implemented numerous programs to impart sound risk management practices in order to manage controls and improve operational efficiencies. Avnish has an MBA in Risk Management, Finance and Consulting in addition to a Masters Certificate in Risk Management & Business Performance.

"CST is on a growth journey and has exciting opportunities ahead" said Dhingra. "I look forward to strengthening our risk management practices and enabling the company to achieve its strategic goals."

Avnish has more than 10 years of enterprise and operational risk management experience in the financial industry, most recently as Director, ERM/ORM at Genworth Canada. His invaluable knowledge in implementing risk strategy and building a strong risk culture will be a tremendous asset to the CST team.

About CST

Headquartered in Canada, with offices in Toronto, Montreal, Calgary and Vancouver, CST Trust Company (CST) provides issuers global solutions through local access points. CST and its affiliate, American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, LLC (AST), provide comprehensive stock transfer, corporate trust, ownership intelligence, proxy solicitation and employee plan services to more than 8,000 public issues and over five million shareholders. Together, CST and AST serve clients located throughout North America that range in size from initial public offerings to Fortune 100 companies. The organization provides fully integrated services to financial market participants around the globe.

