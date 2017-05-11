EMERYVILLE, CA--(Marketwired - May 11, 2017) - Berkeley Research Group (BRG), a leading global business advisory firm, is pleased to announce that Gavin Farrell is joining the firm as Director of Business Development for BRG's Private Funds Advisory business. His addition further establishes the firm's commitment as a premier strategic advisor in the private funds field.

Farrell has 20 years of experience in the fund services industry in a variety of roles encompassing business development, client management and operations. In this new role, he will be responsible for leading business development and industry relations for BRG in the private fund space.

Farrell joins BRG from SS&C Technologies (and formerly Citi Alternative Investment Services), where he spent over 12 years and most recently served as a Senior Relationship Manager.

"The entire team at BRG is excited that Gavin has joined our Private Funds Advisory group," said Finbarr O'Connor, who leads the Private Funds business at BRG. "I am delighted Gavin will help continue the terrific growth we've seen."

Farrell stated, "I am excited to join BRG and feel lucky to be working with such a high-caliber team of industry experts. I am looking forward to working with my new partners to grow the business and deliver excellent value to our clients."

About Berkeley Research Group

Berkeley Research Group, LLC is a leading global strategic advisory and expert consulting firm that provides independent advice, financial advisory, data analytics, authoritative studies, expert testimony, investigations, and regulatory and dispute consulting to Fortune 500 corporations, financial institutions, private fund managers, government agencies and major law firms around the world.

BRG provides a range of services for the alternative asset management industry, including operational, transactional, fiduciary and compliance solutions and advice for funds, their managers, investors and regulators.

For more information, visit www.thinkbrg.com/expertise-private-funds-advisory.html.