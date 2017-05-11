A new decree sets feed-in tariffs for PV installations up to 100 kW in Corsica, Guadeloupe, French Guyana, Martinique, Mayotte, and La Réunion.

France's Ministry of the Environment, Energy and the Sea (MEEM) has issued the decree (Arrêté du 4 mai 2017) setting the new FITs for the Corsica island and it overseas territories.

The 20-year FITS will be granted to new rooftop PV projects with a capacity of up to 100 kW, for which a grid-connection request has been submitted after the publication of the decree.

Power generation remunerated through the FIT will be limited at 1,600 hours per year. All ...

