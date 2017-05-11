Appointment of a Chief Financial Officer and a VP Corporate Development and Strategy

ENYO Pharma (Paris, a biopharmaceutical company currently focused on developing treatments for viral infections, has today announced that it is strengthening its business team with the appointment of a CFO and a VP Corporate Development and Strategy, both individuals having strong experience in the pharmaceutical businesses.

Jacky Vonderscher, Chief Executive Officer of ENYO Pharma commented, "We are delighted to welcome these two personalities whose solid experience and established skill sets will be crucial in supporting our international development. They will provide major contributions to developing and executing our Corporate strategy and help accelerate our aggressive Business plan. This strategy focuses initially on our flagship EYP001 project, an FXR agonist for the treatment of chronic Hepatitis B, and for which we are also considering other indications such as NASH. In addition, the Company plans to evaluate all our options with new therapeutic approaches to other infectious diseases and in other significant clinical areas like Oncology".

Mrs. Pascale Boissel, Chief Financial Officer

Pascale Boissel will be responsible for all financial and supporting activities at ENYO Pharma. Pascale is a specialist in finance, corporate structuring and operations with 25 years of experience. Before joining ENYO Pharma, she served as Deputy CEO and Head of Finance Administration of the Technology Research Institute BIOASTER, an independent non-profit organization developing collaborative research programs in the fields of infectious disease and microbiology. In 2009, she joined the biotechnology company Ipsogen and served as CFO, contributing to the reorganization of the company's US operations. She played a major role in the transaction that led to Ipsogen's acquisition in 2011 by Qiagen. Earlier in her career Pascale served as VP Finance in business control and group transactions in several CAC 40 publicly listed French groups, and in auditing and corporate finance consultancy at Price Waterhouse Coopers.

Dr. Nicolas Guyon-Gellin, Vice President Corporate Development Strategy

Nicolas Guyon-Gellin will be responsible for Corporate development and strategy at ENYO Pharma. As an MD with a strong experience in financial markets he brings to ENYO Pharma his valuable global expertise of the Healthcare markets. Before joining ENYO Pharma, he worked as an equity research analyst for Morgan Stanley based in London covering various sized listed companies and was involved in various Corporate banking activities. Prior to this he worked for Exane BNP and Amundi where he was in charge of global pharmaceuticals investment recommendations. Nicolas graduated from Paris V University as a General Practitioner and holds a Master degree from ESCP Europe.

A muti-disciplinary team of 20+ people is now working together to support the growth of ENYO Pharma. The company is dedicated to the discovery and development of new therapeutics thanks to its unique approach mimicking viral molecular mechanisms.

About EYP001

ENYO Pharma SA has licensed a family of FXR agonists from Poxel SA and holds worldwide exclusive rights on these patented compounds. EYP001 is a small non-bile acid molecule, acting on the human nuclear hormone receptor FXR, and is developed for the oral administration in patients with Chronic Hepatitis B (CHB). FXR is a novel and promising drug target with multiple activities required for viral replication and persistence. EYP001 interferes with HBV replication in the liver at post-entry steps likely impacting transcriptional activity of cccDNA. FXR agonism by EYP001 offers the potential for more efficient suppression of the virus leading to improved, durable viral suppression and cure rates. EYP001 is in mid-stage Phase 1 clinical trials in HBV infected patients and ENYO Pharma is also currently profiling EYP001 pre-clinically in other indications such as NASH. Partial results from the first in man trial (ClinicalTrials.gov NCT03110276) were presented at the EASL-ILC liver meeting in Amsterdam on April 22nd.

About FXR

The farnesoid X receptor (FXR) is a nuclear hormone receptor, also known as the bile acid receptor, regulating several metabolic pathways and in particular controlling the fate of bile acids in the liver and intestine. It also influences the insulin sensitivity of tissues where it is highly expressed. The class of FXR agonists is gaining attention as potential therapeutic agents in hepatobiliary and metabolic diseases. FXR activation has a favourable effect on liver growth and regeneration and has already been shown to prevent and resolve liver fibrosis in rodents and humans.

