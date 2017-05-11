BlackRock Emerging Europe Plc - Portfolio Update

One Three One Three Five *Since

Month Months Year Years Years 30.04.09

Sterling:

Share price 2.0% 7.9% 41.6% 38.1% 28.6% 122.7%

Net asset value 1.7% 4.2% 38.3% 40.0% 28.9% 117.4%

MSCI EM Europe 1.0% 1.3% 27.5% 14.8% 4.8% 65.7%

10/40(NR)

US Dollars:

Share price 5.5% 11.0% 25.1% 5.8% 2.5% 94.6%

Net asset value 5.2% 7.1% 22.1% 7.2% 2.7% 89.9%

MSCI EM Europe 4.4% 4.2% 12.6% -12.0% -16.5% 44.6%

10/40(NR)

*BlackRock took over the investment management of the Company with effect from 1 May 2009

At month end

US Dollar:

Net asset value - capital only: 449.42c

Net asset value* - cum income: 461.92c

Sterling:

Net asset value - capital only: 347.36p

Net asset value* - cum income: 357.02p

Share price: 324.25p

Total assets^: £128.2m

Discount (share price to cum income NAV): 9.2%

Net gearing at month end: 2.1%

Net yield^^^^: 1.8%

Gearing range as a % of Net assets: 0-20%

Issued Capital - Ordinary Shares^^: 35,916,028

Ongoing charges^^^: 1.2%

* Includes year to date net revenue equal to 9.66 pence per share.

^ Total assets include current year revenue.

^^ Excluding 5,000,000 shares held in treasury.

^^^ Calculated as at 31 January 2017, in accordance with AIC guidelines.

^^^^ Yield calculations are based on dividends announced in the last 12 months as at the date of release of this announcement, and comprise of the final dividend of 7.50 cents per share, (announced on 28 March 2017, ex-dividend on 18 May 2017)

Sector

Analysis Gross

assets

(%) Country

Analysis Gross

assets

(%)

Financials 32.8 Russia 60.4

Energy 32.6 Turkey 15.9

Consumer Staples 9.3 Poland 10.6

Industrials 7.6 Greece 8.6

Information Technology 5.6 Ukraine 5.1

Utilities 3.2 Czech Republic 4.4

Health Care 3.2 Net current liabilities (1.5)

Telecommunication Services 2.8

Materials 2.8

Real Estate 2.8

Consumer Discretionary 2.3

Net current liabilities (1.5)

----- -----

103.5 103.5

===== =====

Short positions (0.9) (0.9)

Fifteen Largest Investments

(in % order of Gross Assets as at 30.04.17)

Company Region of Risk Gross assets

(%)

Gazprom Russia 12.7

Sberbank Russia 10.3

Novatek Russia 7.6

Lukoil Russia 5.5

Lenta Russia 4.5

Moneta Money Bank Czech Republic 4.4

Turk Hava Yollari Turkey 4.1

PKO Bank Polski Poland 4.1

Rosneft Russia 3.7

PZU Poland 3.7

Globaltrans Russia 3.5

National Bank of Greece Greece 3.2

Inter RAO Russia 3.2

Mail.Ru Russia 3.2

MD Medical Group Russia 3.2

Commenting on the markets, Sam Vecht and Christopher Colunga, representing the Investment Manager noted;

Market Commentary

The MSCI Emerging Europe 10/40 Index returned +4.4% in April in USD terms. The Company outperformed the index and was up by 5.2% in USD terms.

All countries in the region posted positive returns except for Russia, which was slightly down (-0.3%) over the month.

Turkey (+11.7%) led in the region following the constitutional referendum result which alleviated some investor concerns regarding political uncertainty. The 'Yes' vote won the referendum with 51.4% of the vote to change Turkey from a parliamentary democracy to a presidential republic, cementing Erdogan's position. Poland (+11.5%) continued to perform strongly in anticipation of the reflation trade improving the banks' earnings. Greece (+11.3%) rallied in expectation of a deal being struck with its creditors, thus breaking the latest deadlock over the country's rescue and paving the way for €7bn in aid. Czech Republic was up (+5.3%) following the lifting of its FX peg against the Euro.

Russia fell slightly (-0.3%) in April as Brent crude dropped to US$50.9/bbl on strong US shale production numbers and still high inventories. At the end of April the Central Bank of Russia cut rates by 50 bps, more than the 25 bps consensus, in light of the lower than expected inflation.

Focus on: Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen (PZU)

PZU is Poland's largest insurance company with both life and non-life segments for over 16m customers. Its scale and unparalleled distribution network, both through direct sales and 12 thousand agents, provide a strong competitive advantage that enables the company to generate attractive returns.

The stock had a difficult 2016 due to poor investment income given depressed bond yields in Poland, and a change in the management team and in strategy creating questions regarding the deployment of excess capital. In 4Q 2016, the company acquired Bank Pekao, one of the largest and most profitable banks in Poland. The deal happened at an attractive price, which allowed PZU to increase investment income yield and maintain a strong dividend. The core insurance business has also seen positive dynamics, with large price hikes and falling operating costs. As a result, since the start of the year, the stock has performed well as the market recognised the significant earnings growth and the company reaffirmed the dividend policy.

11 May 2017

