sprite-preloader
Donnerstag, 11.05.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 569 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,749 Euro		-0,004
-0,53 %
WKN: A1H9CE ISIN: CA89531J1093 Ticker-Symbol: 4TI 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TREVALI MINING CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
TREVALI MINING CORPORATION 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,746
0,787
15:53
0,747
0,786
15:53
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
TREVALI MINING CORPORATION
TREVALI MINING CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
TREVALI MINING CORPORATION0,749-0,53 %