NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 05/11/17 -- First Foods Group, Inc. (OTCQB: FIFG) (the "Company"), a current, SEC reporting Company with growing interests in the food and food service industry, is pleased to announce the signing of an Advertising and Marketing Agreement with iHeartRadio's Jeff Deforrest Show, heard on South Florida's 940WINZ 6-10 a.m. Monday through Friday. The agreement makes First Foods an active sponsor and an integral part of the radio program with numerous daily live reads, interviews, and promotional events beginning May 8. This creative campaign marks the launch of First Foods' aggressive efforts in several strategic new markets.

First Foods will be utilizing Deforrest's on-air presence to attract business for its franchising, management, and capital formation services, as well as to garner leads for the Company's own franchising and licensing efforts. The promotional package includes many live interviews with Company associates, in-studio samplings, and many other samplings and events promoting the Company's products and services throughout South Florida.

Jeff "Defo" DeForrest has been the premier sports and gaming voice on South Florida morning radio for the past 30 years. His unique and often hilarious takes on sporting events and the wagering that surrounds them have garnered him a fiercely loyal audience both inside and outside the athletic arenas. Defo continues to have numerous food and beverage clients that he helps propel into highly successful regional and national brands.

940 WINZ is part of the iheart Radio Network and is the flagship station for the Miami Dolphins and Miami Marlins broadcasts. The DeForrest Show can also be heard worldwide on cellphones every day through the iheart Radio App or on 940WINZ.iheart.com.

About First Foods Group, Inc.

First Foods Group, Inc. provides management services and funding options for new foodservice brands and menu concepts. First Foods Group, Inc. is also growing its own new concepts, both through proprietary development and through mergers, acquisitions, and licensing arrangements. First Foods Group has assembled a team of distinguished food service professionals with experience and success at the highest levels of the industry.

