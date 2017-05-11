

MOSCOW (dpa-AFX) - The White House has rejected Democrats' demand for appointing a special prosecutor to look into allegations of Russian hacking and its influence on the presidential elections.



In his demand to the Department of Justice Tuesday, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said if a special prosecutor is not assigned to probe, Americans will suspect that the decision to fire FBI Director James Comey was part of a cover-up.



Democrats reacted angrily to the firing of Comey by accusing that President Donald Trump took the action because the US investigating agency was probing alleged Russian links of the Trump presidential election campaign.



When the issue was raised at a news conference Wednesday, White House Principal Deputy Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters: 'We don't think it's necessary. You've got a House committee, a Senate committee, and the Department of Justice all working on this....You've got the Deputy Attorney General, who I would say is about as independent as it comes due to the fact that he has such bipartisan support'.



If Hillary Clinton had won the election, she would have fired Comey immediately, and the very Democrats that are criticizing the President today would be dancing in the streets celebrating, according to Sanders.



At the news conference, a reporter read a statement by a FBI special agent who was quoted as saying: 'The vast majority of the Bureau is in favor of Director Comey. This is a total shock. This is not supposed to happen. The real losers here are 20,000 front-line people in the organization because they lost the only guy working here in the past 15 years who actually cared about them.'



Meanwhile, Comey issued a touching farewell letter to his colleagues, saying the President has the right to fire him for any reason, or for no reason at all.



