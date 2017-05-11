sprite-preloader
Donnerstag, 11.05.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 569 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
11.05.2017 | 15:16
(4 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Global Gaming Laptop Market to Grow at a CAGR of 21.4% by 2021 - Analysis, Technologies & Forecasts to 2021 - Growing Development of VR Compatible Laptops - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Gaming Laptop Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The global gaming laptop market to grow at a CAGR of 21.49% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Gaming Laptop Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in market is increasing penetration of VR headsets. The gaming market is one of the first markets where advanced technologies are incorporated. One such trend in the gaming market is the increasing adoption of VR headsets. VR provides a simulated environment through the combination of VR hardware and software due to which it provides the closest real-life experience among all other devices.

According to the report, one driver in market is growing popularity of e-sports. Through e-sports, people can enjoy gaming by participating in competitions globally. The viewership of e-sports is increasing with their growing popularity. This is because e-sports create an environment where viewers can have an experience like playing games in real life. This type of sports, on a large scale, is one of the most popular sports entertainment events in the world. The popularity of e-sports is increasing and will continue to grow during the forecast period as well. Gamers participating in e-sports are already getting huge prize money. The highest paid gamer at the fifth edition of The Internationals, which was an electronic sports Dota 2 championship tournament of 2015, was paid nearly equal amounts to the squad member of the third-placed team at FIFA World Cup 2014.

Key vendors

  • Acer
  • ASUS
  • Dell
  • MSI
  • ORIGIN PC

Other prominent vendors

  • AORUS
  • CLEVO
  • Eluktronics
  • EVGA
  • Gigabyte Technology
  • HP
  • Lenovo
  • Razer USA
  • XOTIC PC

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

PART 05: Market landscape

PART 06: Market segmentation by end-user

PART 07: Market segmentation by price

PART 08: Buying criteria

PART 09: Geographical segmentation

PART 10: Key leading countries

PART 11: Decision framework

PART 12: Drivers and challenges

PART 13: Market trends

PART 14: Vendor landscape

PART 15: Appendix

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/8qx8dm/global_gaming

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


© 2017 PR Newswire