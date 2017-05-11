Global Gaming Laptop Market to Grow at a CAGR of 21.4% by 2021 - Analysis, Technologies & Forecasts to 2021 - Growing Development of VR Compatible Laptops - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global gaming laptop market to grow at a CAGR of 21.49% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Gaming Laptop Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in market is increasing penetration of VR headsets. The gaming market is one of the first markets where advanced technologies are incorporated. One such trend in the gaming market is the increasing adoption of VR headsets. VR provides a simulated environment through the combination of VR hardware and software due to which it provides the closest real-life experience among all other devices.

According to the report, one driver in market is growing popularity of e-sports. Through e-sports, people can enjoy gaming by participating in competitions globally. The viewership of e-sports is increasing with their growing popularity. This is because e-sports create an environment where viewers can have an experience like playing games in real life. This type of sports, on a large scale, is one of the most popular sports entertainment events in the world. The popularity of e-sports is increasing and will continue to grow during the forecast period as well. Gamers participating in e-sports are already getting huge prize money. The highest paid gamer at the fifth edition of The Internationals, which was an electronic sports Dota 2 championship tournament of 2015, was paid nearly equal amounts to the squad member of the third-placed team at FIFA World Cup 2014.

Key vendors



Acer

ASUS

Dell

MSI

ORIGIN PC



Other prominent vendors



AORUS

CLEVO

Eluktronics

EVGA

Gigabyte Technology

HP

Lenovo

Razer USA

XOTIC PC



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: Executive summary



PART 02: Scope of the report



PART 03: Research Methodology



PART 04: Introduction



PART 05: Market landscape



PART 06: Market segmentation by end-user



PART 07: Market segmentation by price



PART 08: Buying criteria



PART 09: Geographical segmentation



PART 10: Key leading countries



PART 11: Decision framework



PART 12: Drivers and challenges



PART 13: Market trends



PART 14: Vendor landscape



PART 15: Appendix



