

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar climbed against most major opponents in the European session on Thursday.



The greenback firmed to 1.0100 against the Swiss franc, highest since April 10.



The greenback climbed to a weekly high of 1.2849 against the pound and more than 2-week high of 1.0839 against the euro, from its early lows of 1.2948 and 1.0893, respectively.



The greenback advanced to a 6-day high of 1.3770 against the loonie, off its early low of 1.3651.



The greenback rose back to 0.6828 against the kiwi, not far from a 1-year peak of 0.6818 set early in the Asian session.



If the greenback extends rise, it may find resistance around 1.02 against the franc, 1.07 against the euro, 1.26 against the pound, 0.66 against the kiwi and 1.39 against the loonie.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX