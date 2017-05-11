PJSC MAGNIT - Change of Share

Press Release

Magnit Announces the Change of Share in the Charter Capital

Krasnodar, Russia (May 11, 2017): Magnit PJSC, one of Russia's leading retailers (the "Company"; MOEX and LSE: MGNT), announces the change of share in the charter capital of PJSC "Magnit" (ordinary shares stake) owned by Vladimir Gordeychuk, the member of the PJSC "Magnit" Board of Directors.

On May 11, 2017 the Company was notified of the following change of share of Vladimir Gordeychuk, the member of the PJSC "Magnit" Board of Directors, in the charter capital.

Date of change Share in the charter capital

before change Share of the ordinary shares

before change Share in the charter capital

after change Share of the ordinary shares

after change May 10, 2017 0.922146% 0.922146% 0.901869% 0.901869%

Company description:

Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is headquartered in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of March 31, 2017, Magnit operated 35 distribution centers and 14,089 stores (10,540 convenience, 427 hypermarkets and 3,122 drogerie stores) in 2,494 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of the Russian Federation.

In accordance with the audited IFRS results for 2016, Magnit had revenues of RUB 1,075 billion and an EBITDA of RUB 108 billion. Magnit's local shares are traded on the Moscow Stock Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) and its GDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT) and it has a credit rating from Standard & Poor's of BB+. Measured by market capitalization, Magnit is one of the largest retailers in Europe.