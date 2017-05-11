sprite-preloader
WKN: A0MVY2 ISIN: US55953Q2021 
11.05.2017
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

PJSC MAGNIT - Change of Share

Press Release

Krasnodar

May 11, 2017

Magnit Announces the Change of Share in the Charter Capital

Krasnodar, Russia (May 11, 2017): Magnit PJSC, one of Russia's leading retailers (the "Company"; MOEX and LSE: MGNT), announces the change of share in the charter capital of PJSC "Magnit" (ordinary shares stake) owned by Vladimir Gordeychuk, the member of the PJSC "Magnit" Board of Directors.

On May 11, 2017 the Company was notified of the following change of share of Vladimir Gordeychuk, the member of the PJSC "Magnit" Board of Directors, in the charter capital.

Date of changeShare in the charter capital
before change		Share of the ordinary shares
before change		Share in the charter capital
after change		Share of the ordinary shares
after change
May 10, 20170.922146%0.922146%0.901869%0.901869%

For further information, please contact:

Timothy PostHead of Investor Relations
Email: post@magnit.ru
Office: +7-861-277-4554 x 17600
Investor Relations OfficeMagnitIR@magnit.ru
Direct Line: +7-861-277-4562
Website: ir.magnit.com/
Media InquiriesMedia Relations Department
press@magnit.ru

Company description:

Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is headquartered in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of March 31, 2017, Magnit operated 35 distribution centers and 14,089 stores (10,540 convenience, 427 hypermarkets and 3,122 drogerie stores) in 2,494 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of the Russian Federation.

In accordance with the audited IFRS results for 2016, Magnit had revenues of RUB 1,075 billion and an EBITDA of RUB 108 billion. Magnit's local shares are traded on the Moscow Stock Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) and its GDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT) and it has a credit rating from Standard & Poor's of BB+. Measured by market capitalization, Magnit is one of the largest retailers in Europe.


© 2017 PR Newswire