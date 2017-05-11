Ashanti Gold Corp.: Ashanti Gold Announces Formation of Advisory Board

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 11, 2017 / Ashanti Gold Corp. (TSX-V: AGZ) ("Ashanti" or the "Company")(OTC PINK: GULSF) is pleased to announce it has formed an Advisory Board to attract highly qualified and respected people in the mining industry to help the company advance its corporate development.

The starting members of the Advisory Board are Henk Van Alphen and William Pincus.

Mr. Van Alphen has had a long and successful career in the mining industry and has delivered exceptional value to the shareholders of his companies. Currently, Henk is CEO and Director of Wealth Minerals, a lithium exploration and development company with a large asset portfolio in Chile. Wealth has a substantial position in the Atacama Salar, developing a lithium project near to two operations that are the highest grade, lowest cost lithium producers globally and which account for 1/3 of global lithium production. Wealth was ranked #3 in Mining for the 2017 TSX Venture 50® Awards. Mr. Van Alphen was also a key player in such companies as Corriente Resources, Cardero Resources, Trevali Mining, Balmoral Resources, and International Tower Hill. During his career Van Alphen has raised and helped raise over $1bn in various financings.

Mr. Pincus has over 40 years of industry experience. Most recently, Mr. Pincus was Chairman of Global Minerals Ltd., a company developing the Strieborna silver deposit in Slovakia. Prior to that he was Chairman of Esperanza Resources, which was acquired by Alamos Gold for a total value of $85M in 2013. His experience includes: Vice President of Sunshine Mining Company, overseeing the development of the 155-million-ounce Pirquitas silver deposit and Executive Vice President of the mining consulting firm, Pincock, Allen and Holt. Additionally, Mr. Pincus was a key player at FMC Gold (acquired by Meridian Gold) and Atlas Corporation where he was involved in the successful exploration and acquisition of various precious metal projects. He graduated from the University of Colorado with a B.A. in geology in 1975 and received an M.Sc. in geology and an M.Sc. in mineral economics in 1981 and 1986, respectively, from the Colorado School of Mines. He is a Certified Professional Geologist.

Ashanti's CEO Tim McCutcheon said "We are very excited to have Mr. Van Alphen and Mr. Pincus join our advisory board. I take it as a vote of confidence in the quality of our projects and our approach to gold exploration. Drawing on these close relationships and their wealth of experience will be vital to Ashanti's aggressive advancement of our world-class assets."

ABOUT ASHANTI GOLD

Ashanti is a gold-focused, exploration and development company with projects in the northern Ashanti Belt of Ghana and the Kenieba Belt of Mali. The Company targets projects where it has a competitive advantage due to past work experience of the team and specific project know-how.

