

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Clean Harbors Inc. (CLH) said that it will acquire the outstanding shares of Lonestar West Inc. (LSI.V) in an all-cash transaction valued at C$44.1 million.



As per the terms of the agreement, Lonestar shareholders will receive C$0.72 per share and Clean Harbors will assume C$22.3 million in outstanding debt. The purchase price represents an 84.6% premium over the closing price of the Lonestar shares on the TSX Venture Exchange for May 10, 2017, and an 82.2% premium over the weighted average trading price of the Lonestar shares on the TSXV for the 20 trading days ending May 10, 2017.



As per the terms of the definitive agreement, the acquisition will be accomplished by way of an amalgamation pursuant to the Canada Business Corporations Act. The proposed Amalgamation is subject to certain conditions including, without limitation, the approval by: the holders of Lonestar shares representing at least two-thirds of votes cast in person or by proxy at the meeting of Lonestar shareholders to be held to approve the Amalgamation and appropriate regulatory and other authorities.



There is no financing condition to completion of the transaction. The Lonestar shareholders' meeting to approve the Amalgamation is expected to be held on July 12, 2017 and the closing of the Amalgamation is anticipated to be on July 14, 2017. An information circular in respect of the meeting is expected to be mailed to Lonestar shareholders at the beginning of June 2017. Each of the directors and officers of Lonestar and certain other principal shareholders, collectively holding approximately 35.7% of the issued and outstanding Lonestar shares, have entered into agreements with Clean Harbors pursuant to which such holders have agreed to vote such Lonestar shares in favor of the Amalgamation at the Lonestar shareholders' meeting.



The Board of Directors of Lonestar has unanimously approved the Amalgamation and determined that the Amalgamation is in the best interests of Lonestar and the Lonestar shareholders and recommends that the Lonestar shareholders vote in favor of the Amalgamation.



The definitive agreement contains provisions that, among other things: prohibit Lonestar from soliciting or initiating discussions regarding any other business combination or sale of material assets, subject to certain conditions; grant Clean Harbors the right to match competing unsolicited proposals; provide for a non-completion fee of CAD $1.1 million, plus reimbursement of expenses, payable to Clean Harbors in certain circumstances if the Amalgamation is not completed.



