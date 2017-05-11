Global ESD Packaging Market to Grow at a CAGR of 8.2% by 2021 - Driven by an Increase in the Demand for Mobility in Electronic Devices Worldwide - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global ESD packaging market to grow at a CAGR of 8.23% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global ESD Packaging Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in market is high adoption of technology in automobiles. The electrification and automation of automobiles have increased the demand for semiconductor wafers. Multiple types of semiconductor integrated circuits (ICs) are used in automobiles for airbag control, global positioning systems, anti-lock braking systems, car navigation and display, power doors and windows, infotainment, automated driving, and collision detection technology.



The emergence of new technologies, such as artificial intelligence will lead to the emergence of self-driving cars in future. Companies such as Intel, Google, Uber, and Tesla are already investing and focusing on self-driving vehicles. In November 2016, for example, Intel announced its new division, Automated Driving Group, which will focus on autonomous driving. Intel has also tied up with automotive firms such as BMW for the division.



According to the report, one driver in market is increasing miniaturization of electronic devices. There has been an increase in the demand for mobility in electronic devices worldwide. To be portable and cost-effective, devices need to be lightweight and small. Thus, the increased demand for mobility has translated into a trend toward the adoption of smaller devices. The popularity of smaller devices in multiple sectors such as telecommunications and automotive has, in turn, led to the miniaturization of semiconductor ICs. With the advances in technology, such as 3D ICs and micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS), as well as the changes in the designs of ICs such as finer patterning, electronic devices are becoming more compact and user-friendly. However, smaller and densely-built semiconductors, ICs, and PCBs have more chances of tribocharging, and thus require anti-static packaging.

