

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Greenlight Capital, Inc., General Motors Co.'s (GM) fifth largest public shareholder with 36 percent stake holding, Thursday suggested a split of GM's common stock into two classes. In a presentation to shareholders, Greenlight has detailed the nomination of three directors for the election of the AGM to be held on June 6.



Greenlight said the split into two classes would help one to receive the current dividends and one that would participate in the remaining earnings and cash flows and future growth of the Company.



According to Greenlight, GM is substantially undervalued and has the lowest price-to-earnings ratio of any company in the S&P 500 index. The implementation of the proposal would result in a 26 to 76 percent increase in GM's share price.



Greenlight is of the view that the proposal would not impact GM's existing financial policy or operational strategy.



The presentation alleged that GM is attempting to manipulate both the rating agencies and its own shareholders to protect the status quo.



