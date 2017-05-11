

NORFOLK (dpa-AFX) - Norfolk Southern (NSC) is well on pace to achieve 2020 performance goals and the company is delivering on commitments to improve corporate performance through successful execution of its strategic plan, CEO James Squires said in remarks to the annual meeting of shareholders.



The company's 2020 goals include annual expense savings of more than $650 million; double-digit percentage compound annual growth rate in earnings per share; and an operating ratio - a key measure of operating and financial performance - below 65 percent.



The company shareholders re-elected 12 directors for terms expiring in 2018.



In other preliminary results, shareholders ratified appointment of KPMG LLP as independent auditors, approved an advisory resolution on the compensation of executive officers, and approved a nonbinding resolution in support of an annual advisory resolution on the compensation of executive officers.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX