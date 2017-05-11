sprite-preloader
Donnerstag, 11.05.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 569 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

106,92 Euro		-0,74
-0,69 %
WKN: 867028 ISIN: US6558441084 Ticker-Symbol: NFS 
Aktie:
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
DJ Transportation
1-Jahres-Chart
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
107,10
107,43
15:59
107,09
107,44
15:59
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION106,92-0,69 %