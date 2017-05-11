

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Producer prices in the U.S. rose by more than anticipated in the month of April, according to a report released by the Labor Department on Thursday.



The Labor Department said its producer price index for final demand climbed by 0.5 percent in April after edging down by 0.1 percent in March. Economists had expected prices to rise by 0.2 percent.



An increase in prices for services contributed to the stronger than expected price growth, accounting for almost two-thirds of the advance by the headline index.



The index for final demand services increased by 0.4 percent in April after dipping by 0.1 percent in the previous month.



The Labor Department said most of the increase can be traced to prices for final demand services less trade, transportation, and warehousing, which advanced by 0.8 percent.



The report also showed increases in prices for food and energy, which climbed by 0.9 percent and 0.8 percent, respectively.



Excluding the increases in food and energy prices, core producer prices still rose by 0.4 percent in April after coming in unchanged in March. Core prices had been expected to edge up by 0.2 percent.



With the monthly increase, the annual rate of producer price growth accelerated to 2.5 percent in April from 2.3 percent in March. Prices rose at the fastest rate since February of 2012.



Core producer prices were up by 1.9 percent year-over-year in April, reflecting an acceleration from the 1.6 percent growth seen in March.



On Friday, the Labor Department is scheduled to release its more closely watched report on consumer prices in April. Consumer prices are expected to rise by 0.2 percent.



