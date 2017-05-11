MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 05/11/17 -- Quinto Real Capital Corporation (TSX VENTURE: QIT) ("Quinto" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that IAMGOLD Corporation provided today an update from its 2017 winter drilling campaign on the Monster Lake project located 50 kilometres southwest of Chibougamau, Quebec, Canada.

For a complete update, please read IAMGOLD Corporation's press release that was issued at:

http://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/iamgold-expands-gold-potential-on-the-monster-lake-project-quebec-621974443.html

Quinto currently owns 5% of the Monster Lake property.

About Quinto Real Capital Corporation

Quinto Real Capital Corporation (TSX VENTURE: QIT) is a Canadian gold exploration company. It owns a 5% interest in the Monster Lake property (IAMGOLD: 50%/TomaGold: 45%) and an option to acquire a 75% interest in the Gwillim, Fancamp and Embry properties, all located close to the Chibougamau mining camp in Quebec, Canada.

