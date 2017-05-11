New collaboration - Edanz and the American Association for the Advancement of Science

FUKUOKA, Japan, May 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Edanz is proud to announce a new collaboration with the American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS) to provide language editing services.

"We are always looking for new tools and services to help the research community and we see the Edanz language editing service doing just that. We hope that Edanz will provide AAAS authors with access to a reliable language editing option, ensuring that author documents are clean and grammatically correct," said Hannah Heckner, Product Development Associate with AAAS.

Authors referred to Edanz from AAAS receive a five percent discount on language editing services.

"We are excited to collaborate with AAAS, providing the industry's highest standard scientific language editing services for authors to communicate and disseminate their research findings effectively,"said Bruce D. Cummings, Chief Product Officer of Edanz.

Founded in Japan in 1995, Edanz is a globally recognized author services company. Edanz provides English editing, educational materials and workshops, and other expert services and products that help authors understand the publication process and communicate their research clearly and effectively.

Edanz Website: http://www.edanzediting.com/about/edanz_group

