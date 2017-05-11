MISSION, KS -- (Marketwired) -- 05/11/17 -- (Family Features) When there's a new, adorable puppy in the house, it can be difficult to know what to do next.

It's an exciting world for puppies with lots to learn and discover. As they are mastering fundamental skills like walking on a leash and resisting the urge to chew up the furniture, it is also a good time to start building habits for a healthy, pest-free and disease-free life. These tips can help you keep your puppy happy, adventurous and, most importantly, healthy.

Keep puppies inside the safety of their homes or backyards until they are protected from infectious diseases with vaccines and from harmful pests by some form of flea and tick control.





Talk to your veterinarian about vaccines when your puppy is 6-8 weeks old.





After 12 weeks of age, puppies can try convenient and effective flea and tick control options like the easy-to-use Adams Flea & Tick Collar for Dogs & Puppies, which comes in a convenient two-pack to protect against fleas, ticks and mosquitoes for a full year. Keep in mind that heat and humidity can speed up the flea reproductive cycle and don't be caught off guard as warm weather sets in.





After the final booster vaccination and initial rabies vaccine have been administered at approximately 16 weeks of age, puppies should be well-protected against disease and able to explore the great outdoors.





Get ready with the proper gear. Look for a sturdy leash and collar or adjustable harness that fits your puppy. Given this playful age, it is important to have the right supplies so your puppy doesn't accidentally get loose or wander off.





Responsibly identify your puppy with a collar tag and microchip implant. Proactive steps can save you a lot of heartache if your puppy ever gets lost. Talk to your veterinarian about available options.





Before heading out for a walk, think ahead of your pup's need for water. It is important to keep your puppy hydrated, especially during warmer weather, to avoid overheating.





Mark your calendar to keep track of veterinary visits and when it is time to reapply flea and tick treatment. With Adams Flea & Tick Collars for Dogs & Puppies, one collar provides six months of protection compared to monthly, potentially messy topical treatments.

Taking proactive steps now to protect your pup can help save time and money later in life, but most importantly, it can lead to a healthy, happy life for your furry friend.

Learn more about flea and tick control and pet safety at adamspetcare.com.

About Family Features Editorial Syndicate

Established in 1974, Family Features is a leading provider of free food and lifestyle content for print and online publications. Our articles, photos, videos and web content solutions save you time, money and help create advertising opportunities. Registration is fast and free -- with absolutely no obligation. Visit editors.familyfeatures.com for more information.

Image Available: http://www2.marketwire.com/mw/frame_mw?attachid=3138560



Michael French

mfrench@familyfeatures.com

1-888-824-3337

editors.familyfeatures.com



