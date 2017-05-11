ATOS: Atos signs new contract with BBC for technology services

New Enterprise ICT contract completes major BBC tech re-procurement project

Paris, London, 11 May 2017- Atos, a leader in digital transformation, announces that it has signed a new five year deal with the BBC to provide technology services. Atos supports the BBC's digital transformation and will provide staff with simple to use, quality tools and systems, helping them continue to make world-class programmes and services. The new contract delivers substantial savings to the BBC.

It is the final contract to be procured under the BBC's Aurora Programme, which has now re-sourced the Corporation's core technology services. The BBC has now fully moved to a multi-supplier model, which will see services delivered by a combination of third parties and BBC in-house teams, giving the BBC better value, greater flexibility and access to new technology as it emerges.

Anne Bulford, Deputy Director-General of the BBC, said: "The BBC has made significant savings over the past Charter to ensure as much of our money goes straight into the programmes and services people love. With this contract we're once again cutting the cost of running the BBC so we can continue to fund quality programmes and improve services for audiences."

The new contract covers a range of core technology and services staff use in their everyday work, including laptops, phones, business applications, hosting services and a technology helpdesk. It also gives the BBC more control and flexibility over its technology choices, enabling the broadcaster to adopt new technology as needed, giving staff the tools they need while continuing to make the organisation more efficient.

The contract follows an exhaustive public procurement process and is for five years, with an option for the BBC to extend for up to a further three. New services will begin going live later this year.

Matthew Postgate, Chief Technology and Product Officer at the BBC, said: "The BBC is reinventing itself for a new generation and the technology we use is critical to that mission. Today's deal allows us to improve the way we work, making our systems and tools simpler and more efficient. It completes a major piece of work re-sourcing our core technology services, allowing us to drive the use of IP technology in broadcasting and make the BBC internet-fit."

Adrian Gregory, CEO, Atos UK&I said: "I am delighted Atos has been able to secure this new contract with the BBC. This builds on our existing relationship delivering many successful projects together in recent times. The new service will provide a fantastic end user experience taking advantage of new technologies such as automation and analytics, whilst also providing significant cost savings. It will enable staff to be more connected and better able to carry out their work for the BBC whatever their role. I look forward to further strengthening our relationship and delivering many more successful projects together".

