

MOSCOW (dpa-AFX) - Senate Select Committee on Intelligence Wednesday issued a subpoena for former National Security Advisor Lieutenant General Michael Flynn.



The subpoena requests documents relevant to the Committee's investigation into Russian interference with the US Presidential election, and links between the Trump campaign and Russia.



Senator Richard Burr (R-NC), Chairman of the Committee, and Senator Mark Warner (D-VA), its Vice Chairman, said the Committee first requested these documents in a letter sent on April 28 to General Flynn, but he declined, through counsel, to cooperate with the Committee's request.



