LENOX, MI--(Marketwired - May 11, 2017) - Millstone Pond, a premiere manufactured home community in Northeast Macomb County, was awarded the prestigious Manufactured Housing Institute's (MHI) Land-Lease Community of the Year award for the Midwest region.

"We are thrilled to receive this award once again, and to represent the best of manufactured home communities across our state and region," said Jim Mestdagh, president of Landquest Properties, Inc., owner of the community. This is the second time the community has won the award, the first being in 2005.

"Millstone Pond is a community that breaks down preconceived notions about manufactured home communities and we do so with stylish homes, strong community involvement and a country club feel that immediately makes new homeowners feel welcome," said Mestdagh.

Located on 26 Mile Road, just east of I-94, Millstone Pond has been part of the Lenox Township/Anchor Bay community since 2003. With 231 occupied sites and room for 320 more homes in Phase II, the multi-section community proudly features upscale three and four-bedroom homes by by well-known manufacturers such as Schult, Clayton and Commodore.

The pool area, complete with stylish shade umbrellas and a stunning view of Millstone Pond, is a popular destination for residents of all ages during the summer months. The ¾ mile paved loop around the shore of the 8-acre Millstone Pond is appreciated by residents for recreation and exercise.

In recent years, Millstone Pond has been the recipient of major investments, including asphalt improvements in 2016 and landscape and streetscape upgrades along with redesigned community entrances in 2015.

The effort and investment paid off-in 2016, Millstone Pond experienced a record number of home sales and also relocated several homes to the community. Due to consumer demand for stylish, affordable housing, the community began developing areas of Phase II to accommodate new model homes.

According to the MHI's website, "These awards showcase outstanding manufactured home communities and highlight the many benefits land-lease communities provide to manufactured homebuyers and their residents. These beautiful communities help people meet their goals of homeownership, safety and lifestyle through professional management, attractive home designs and desirable amenities."

For more information, visit www.millstonepond.com or www.manufacturedhousing.org/2017awards-overview.

