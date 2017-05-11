LAS VEGAS, NV -- (Marketwired) -- 05/11/17 -- The Association of Gaming Equipment Manufacturers (AGEM) announced today that its Board of Directors has approved the membership applications of four new companies, bringing the trade group comprised of the world's leading gaming suppliers to a total of 151.

The new AGEM members are:

Passport Technology Inc., based in London, is a developer of technology-based products and services for worldwide payments, gaming and financial services markets.

SAP, based in Walldorf, Germany, offers solutions for organizations in the entertainment industry to maximize revenue streams and ensure streamlined operations.

Spintec, based in Sempeter pri Gorici, Slovenia, specializes in the development, production and sales of electronic table games, including roulette, sic bo, craps and baccarat.

William Hill US, based in Las Vegas, currently operates 109 sports betting locations and a mobile sports app in Nevada and also serves as the exclusive risk manager for Delaware's sports lottery and operates a simulcast facility in Council Bluffs, Iowa.

Separately, the Board has approved the appointment of Scott Gunn, IGT Senior Vice President of Global Government Relations, as AGEM Vice President of Government Relations for a term that initially expires in December 2017.

AGEM is a non-profit international trade association representing manufacturers and suppliers of electronic gaming devices, lotteries, systems, table games, online technology, key components and support products and services for the gaming industry. AGEM works to further the interests of gaming equipment suppliers throughout the world. Through political action, regulatory influence, trade show partnerships, educational alliances, information dissemination and good corporate citizenship, the members of AGEM work together to create benefits for every company within the organization. Together, AGEM has assisted regulatory agencies and participated in the legislative process to solve problems and create a business environment where AGEM members can prosper while providing a strong level of support to education and responsible gaming initiatives. For more information, visit www.AGEM.org.

The current AGEM membership roster, 151 companies strong based in 23 countries, is a who's who of the supplier segment of the global gaming industry: AGEM Associate Members: 3M Touch Systems, Adlink Technology, Advantech-Innocore, Agilysys, AMD, Arrow International, Asimex Global, Atrient, Automated Cashless Systems, AVUITY, Axiomtek, British Group Interactive (BGI), Camryn Industries, CardConnect, Carmanah Signs, Casino Connection International, Casino Screens, Catapult Global, CDC Gaming Reports, CMC Trading Engineering, Cooper Levenson, Digital Instinct, DiTronics Financial Services, Duane Morris LLP, EFCOtec Corporation, Eilers & Krejcik Gaming, Elite Gaming Technology, Esterline Interface Technologies, Fantini Research, Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner, Fox Rothschild, G2 Game Design, Gambling Compliance, GAN, Gaming and Entertainment Touch Technology, Gaming Capital Group, Ganlot, Gary Platt Manufacturing, Genesis Interactive Technologies, GeoComply USA, Global Gaming Group (G3), Greenberg Traurig, Holley, Driggs, Walch, Fine, Wray, Puzey & Thompson, House Advantage, Howard & Howard, Impact Display Solutions, Intel, IPS, James Industries, James Industry Research Group, JCS Technologies, Jones Walker, KEY-BAK, Kontron, Lazcano Sámano, Lewis Roca Rothgerber Christie, Lightstone Solutions, Majestic Realty, Media Resources, Metalcraft, NanoLumens, Olsen Gaming / Spectronix, Outpost Creative, Passport Technology, Patir Casino Seating, Portilla Ruy-Díaz y Aguilar, Proforma GPS, Regulatory Management Counselors (RMC), RMMC, RSM US LLP, SAP, SCA Gaming, Sightline Payments, Slot Constructor, Southwest Manufacturing Services, Spin Games, StylGame USA, Taft Stettinius & Hollister, Talent Associates, The Bright Group, Tohkoh Plastics America, Touch Dynamic, Touch Embedded Solutions, Tournament One, TOVIS, TraffGen USA, TransAct Technologies, Veridocs, Wells Fargo, Young Electric Sign Company (YESCO) and Zebra Technologies.

Media contacts:



Tom Nieman

AGEM President

(702) 651-0000

Email Contact



Marcus Prater

AGEM Executive Director

(702) 812-6932

Email Contact



