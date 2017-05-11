WASHINGTON, DC -- (Marketwired) -- 05/11/17 -- The Alliance for Regenerative Medicine (ARM), the international advocacy organization representing the gene and cellular therapies and broader regenerative medicine sector, announced the speaker line up for its eighth Annual Dinner and Legislative Fly-In, to be held May 23 and 24 in Washington, D.C. This event honors recent accomplishments in the sector and enables ARM members to advocate on Capitol Hill for legislative support of gene and cellular therapies and other regenerative medicines.

Held the evening of May 23 this year, ARM's Annual Dinner is an intimate gathering to recognize key corporate, scientific and policy leaders in this sector, including members of Congress, patients and patient advocates, disease-foundation executives and other industry champions. More than 150 guests are expected to attend this year's event.

Attendees will have the opportunity to network, celebrate the previous year's many accomplishments and hear from inspirational speakers who continue to propel the sector forward.

This year's lead sponsors are Global Genes, Miltenyi Biotec and PCT, a Caladrius Company, with supporting sponsors MaxCyte, ORIG3N, Pfizer, Boston Biomedical Associates, Precision Biosciences and Shire. Table hosts include Cognate BioServices, Inc., Janssen R&D and Millipore Sigma.

ARM Chairman and President of PCT, a Caladrius company, Dr. Robert Preti will kick off the evening with welcome remarks, to be followed by the evening's featured speakers:

Nessan Bermingham, CEO, President and Founder, Intellia Therapeutics

Nicole Gularte, Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia Survivor and Patient Advocate

Karin Hehenberger, CEO and Founder, Lyfebulb

During the dinner, ARM will also present its annual "Legislator of the Year" award to key lawmakers who have demonstrated recent and substantial leadership in advancing this sector. This year, ARM will present the award to U.S. Congressman and former House Energy and Commerce Committee Chairman Fred Upton (R-MI) and U.S. Senator and Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions (HELP) Committee Ranking Member Patty Murray (D-WA) for their support and contributions to the December 2016 passage of the 21st Century Cures Act, a significant legislative win for patients and the regenerative medicine sector. This landmark bill introduces, for the first time in the U.S., a specific RM / AT product designation, maintaining the FDA's appropriately high standards for product approval, while providing flexibility in regards to the unique qualities of these biologically-based products. Congressman Upton and Senator Murray were instrumental in the bill's recognition of these RM/AT-specific provisions and the bill's passage.

The following day, May 24, ARM members will participate in the organization's annual Legislative Fly-In. Participants will form state delegations to meet with key members of Congress to describe the immense near-term potential of gene and cellular therapies and the need for legislation that supports the development of life-saving treatments.

The Annual Dinner will be held at the Willard InterContinental Hotel in Washington, D.C. and is open to the public, however registration is required. ARM's Legislative Fly-In is limited to members of the organization and registration is also required. To register and for more information about this event, please visit https://alliancerm.org/event/annual-dinner-legislative-fly.

About The Alliance for Regenerative Medicine

The Alliance for Regenerative Medicine (ARM) is an international multi-stakeholder advocacy organization that promotes legislative, regulatory and reimbursement initiatives necessary to facilitate access to life-giving advances in regenerative medicine worldwide. ARM also works to increase public understanding of the field and its potential to transform human healthcare, providing business development and investor outreach services to support the growth of its member companies and research organizations. Prior to the formation of ARM in 2009, there was no advocacy organization operating in Washington, D.C. to specifically represent the interests of the companies, research institutions, investors and patient groups that comprise the entire regenerative medicine community. Today, ARM has more than 250 members and is the leading global advocacy organization in this field. To learn more about ARM or to become a member, visit http://www.alliancerm.org.

