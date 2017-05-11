Global Nano Chemotherapy Market and Clinical Trials Outlook 2017-2022 - Nano Chemotherapeutics With Pharmaceutical Potential - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Nano Chemotherapy Market & Clinical Trials Outlook 2022" report to their offering.

Global Nano Chemotherapy Market & Clinical Trials Outlook 2022 report highlights the current development in the in the field of nano chemotherapy. Report gives comprehensive insight on various clinical and non-clinical parameters associated with the expansion of global nano chemotherapeutics market. The clinical and pricing insight on chemotherapeutics nanoformulations of approved drugs helps to understand the current market scenario of the nano chemotherapeutics.

Nano chemotherapy is emerging as an important anti-cancer modality by supplementing the traditional chemotherapy. The main aim of nano chemotherapeutics is to improve the therapeutic efficacy of currently available chemotherapeutic agents by combining it with a nano scale delivery component.



The majority of the cancer nanodrugs in the market are liposomes and polymer based nanoformulations which lower the toxicity and enhance the delivery of chemotherapeutics through the passive targeting. It is based on enhanced penetration and retention effect to reduce the lymphatic drainage in tumor tissue.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Nano Chemotherapeutics Mediations - Solicitation to Nanomedicine

Overview

Nano Chemotherapeutics with Pharmaceutical Potential

2. Significance of Nano Chemotherapeutics to overcome the Chemotherapy Limitations



Limitations of Conventional Chemotherapy

Nanotechnology in Cancer Targeting

3. Role of Nanotherapeutics in Various Diseases Treatment



Nanotherapeutics Approach for Cardiovascular Disease

Nanotherapeutics Approach for Cancer Therapy

Nanotherapeutics Approach for Diabetes Treatment

Nanotherapeutics Approach for Rheumatoid Arthritis

4. Chemotherapeutics Nanoformulations of Approved Drugs: Clinical Insights & Price Analysis



Abraxane (Advanced Lung, Pancreatic, Breast Cancers)

Depocyte (Lymphomtous Meningitis)

Doxil (Kaposi's Sarcoma, Ovarian Cancer)

Marqibo (Acute Myelogenous Leukemia)

Neulasta (Chemotherapy Induced Neutropenia)

Oncospar (Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia)

Zevalin (Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma)

5. Chemotherapeutics Nanoformulations in Clinical Trials: Clinical Insight & Mode of Action



MM-302 (Metastatic Breast Cancer)

Thermodox (Hepatobiliary Tumors)

CPX-351 (Acute Myelogenous Leukemia)

IHL-305 (Solid Tumor Malignancy)

MM-398 (Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer)

BIND-014 (Metastatic Prostate Cancer)

NK-012 (Solid Tumor Malignancy)

CRLX-101 (Solid Tumor Malignancy & Rectal Cancer)

6. Global Market Nanotherapeutics Outlook



Market Scenario of Nanotherapeutics

Market Size of Nano-Medicines

7. Cancer Nanotherapeutics Market Revenue



Sales of Nano-Chemotherapeutic Drugs

Top Nanotherapeutics Companies Revenue

Global Cancer Nanomedicine Clinical Pipeline Overview

8. Global Nano Chemotherapeutics Market Dynamics



Favorable Parameters

Challenges to the Market Growth

9. Future Perceptive of Nano Chemotherapeutics

10. Competitive Landscape



Ablynx

AMAG

Amgen

Celgene

CytImmune

Cornerstone

Delpor

Ensysce

MagForce AG

Merrimack

Nanotherapeutics

Nanobiotix

Nanospectra

Spectrum pharmaceuticals

Tarveda

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/nvjznw/global_nano

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716