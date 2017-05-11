Architectural Lighting Market to Surpass 10 Billion During 2017 to 2021 Says a New Report at ReportsnReports.com

PUNE, India, May 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Architectural Lighting Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global architectural lighting market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

According to the architectural lighting market report, one driver in market is introduction of Energy-efficient certification programs. Several energy efficiency programs have been introduced to promote and encourage the widespread adoption of energy efficient lighting products to save energy and reduce carbon footprint. Some of the energy certification programs are ENERGY STAR certification, DesignLights Consortium (DLC), and Lighting Design Lab certification. US Environmental Protection Agency in 1992 to promote the usage of energy efficient lighting solutions in buildings, homes, and industries established The ENERGY STAR program.

The following companies as the key players in the global architectural lighting market: Cree Lighting, OSRAM GmbH, Philips Lighting, Samsung LED, Seoul Semiconductor, and GE Lighting. Other Prominent Vendors in the market are: GRIVEN, CLS LED, OMS, and Orlight.



The global architectural lighting market analyst team says one trend in market is advancement in the lighting technology. The market is witnessing rapid advancements in the lighting technologies. For instance, in the architectural market LED lighting technologies dominated the market in terms of revenue contribution in 2016. LED lighting will emerge as the major revenue contributor in the architectural sector by 2021. The technological transitions in the market, the consumers are inclined towards the product enhancements that are aimed at better efficiency and power-saving capabilities for decoration in the architecture lighting market. These technological transitions in the market will also force the vendors to be more focus on the technological needs of the end-user.

